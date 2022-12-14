 Skip to content

Slurpies FREE update for 14 December 2022

Lefties Fixeroo Hotfix

Lefties Fixeroo Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where Left-handed users could not use the menu properly. Sorry about that!

Also added haptics collisions in Zen Mode and improved load times in between maps further.

