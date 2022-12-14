Improved Titan melee vfx visuals and some quality of life updates and bug fixes

v0.5.71

-Fixed roof and wood wall having the incorrect item stack count when broken down

-Updated Titans so they can only attack Titan Pillars with ranged attacks and not melee attacks

-Adjusted fish movement logic

-Improved Titan melee vfx visuals

-removed old trail render setup from pirate tower cannonballs

-Update to ocean navmesh area around dead titans

-Improve the pause screen so it will now turn off sfx while its open to reduce unpleasant sounds from constantly playing while paused

-Setup additional charge shot impact vfx feedback