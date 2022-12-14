 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 14 December 2022

Improved Titan melee vfx visuals and some quality of life updates and bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10149415 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.71
-Fixed roof and wood wall having the incorrect item stack count when broken down
-Updated Titans so they can only attack Titan Pillars with ranged attacks and not melee attacks
-Adjusted fish movement logic
-Improved Titan melee vfx visuals
-removed old trail render setup from pirate tower cannonballs
-Update to ocean navmesh area around dead titans
-Improve the pause screen so it will now turn off sfx while its open to reduce unpleasant sounds from constantly playing while paused
-Setup additional charge shot impact vfx feedback

