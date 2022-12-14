v0.5.71
-Fixed roof and wood wall having the incorrect item stack count when broken down
-Updated Titans so they can only attack Titan Pillars with ranged attacks and not melee attacks
-Adjusted fish movement logic
-Improved Titan melee vfx visuals
-removed old trail render setup from pirate tower cannonballs
-Update to ocean navmesh area around dead titans
-Improve the pause screen so it will now turn off sfx while its open to reduce unpleasant sounds from constantly playing while paused
-Setup additional charge shot impact vfx feedback
Breakwaters update for 14 December 2022
Improved Titan melee vfx visuals and some quality of life updates and bug fixes
v0.5.71
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update