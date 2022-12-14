 Skip to content

Planet S update for 14 December 2022

Planet S Version 0.3.6

Planet S Version 0.3.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

This update brings a couple of seasonal christmas decorations that some of you have asked for on the Discord as well as some more bug fixes as usual.

Visuals:

  • Added some seasonal christmas decorations throught the game

Multiplayer:

  • Fixed a critical issue that caused planet positions and rotations to go out of sync causing a ripple down effect into other systems
  • Fixed a desync that could happen when accepting a diplomatic proposal
  • Fixed a desync that could happen when upgrading a building very quickly
  • Fixed a desync that could happen when deconstructing a building very quickly

Quality of life:

  • Added an FOV setting to the options menu

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed a rare crash that could happen while in the diplomacy menu
  • Fixed a crash related to the new trade routes menu that happened seemingly in random locations

Thats it for this update, enjoy!

TeamJA

