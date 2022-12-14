Planet S Version 0.3.6

Hi everyone!
This update brings a couple of seasonal christmas decorations that some of you have asked for on the Discord as well as some more bug fixes as usual.
Visuals:
- Added some seasonal christmas decorations throught the game
Multiplayer:
- Fixed a critical issue that caused planet positions and rotations to go out of sync causing a ripple down effect into other systems
- Fixed a desync that could happen when accepting a diplomatic proposal
- Fixed a desync that could happen when upgrading a building very quickly
- Fixed a desync that could happen when deconstructing a building very quickly
Quality of life:
- Added an FOV setting to the options menu
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a rare crash that could happen while in the diplomacy menu
- Fixed a crash related to the new trade routes menu that happened seemingly in random locations
Thats it for this update, enjoy!
TeamJA
Changed files in this update