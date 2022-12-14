Planet S Version 0.3.6

Hi everyone!

This update brings a couple of seasonal christmas decorations that some of you have asked for on the Discord as well as some more bug fixes as usual.

Visuals:

Added some seasonal christmas decorations throught the game

Multiplayer:

Fixed a critical issue that caused planet positions and rotations to go out of sync causing a ripple down effect into other systems

Fixed a desync that could happen when accepting a diplomatic proposal

Fixed a desync that could happen when upgrading a building very quickly

Fixed a desync that could happen when deconstructing a building very quickly

Quality of life:

Added an FOV setting to the options menu

Bug fixes:

Fixed a rare crash that could happen while in the diplomacy menu

Fixed a crash related to the new trade routes menu that happened seemingly in random locations

Thats it for this update, enjoy!

TeamJA