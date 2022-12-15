V1.12.0 - Treasure Haunt Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10149351 · Last edited 15 December 2022 – 19:09:31 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

We would like to thank each and every one of you for your amazing feedback and suggestions, you guys are awesome! We're striving to make MergeCrafter better with every update, so please, keep sharing your thoughts with us ❤️

The new Treasure Haunt Event will become available at the beginning of January! A winter gift will also be sent to your in-game mailbox in the coming weeks, so make sure to keep an eye out! We'll make another post about it here 🎁

Patch Notes

Added

Treasure Haunt Event

Merge and open treasure Chests to capture the escaped Pirate Ghosts!

Brand new Comic visuals added as an introduction to the game

Brand new Treasure Haunt Trinkets have been added

Brand new exclusive Holiday Trinket has been added

Tutorials have been added for Buckets, Drills, and Planters

A "Merge on Dead Land" tutorial has been added in Dungeons

Reminders have been added for Crafting and Dungeons

Changes

Generators can now be sold

Improved visuals when a mini event is active

Steam Achievements now tracks your progress better

Fixes

Fixed an issue where some grid cells in early game could not be healed

Fixed an issue where breakables weren't tracking in the result screen when finishing a dungeon

Fixed an issue where an error could occur when using Whirlwind / Frenzy enchantment

Performance improvements

Many more fixes have been made

Community

Thank you for playing MergeCrafter!

We take our feedback and suggestions from our community very seriously and we, Fiveamp, want to make MergeCrafter the best game possible 😊

Please join our welcoming Discord Community server and share all of your feedback and suggestions!

Discord: https://discord.gg/RUtXetU

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MergeCrafter

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mergecrafter

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mergecrafter