V1.12.0 - Treasure Haunt Update

Hey everyone!
We would like to thank each and every one of you for your amazing feedback and suggestions, you guys are awesome! We're striving to make MergeCrafter better with every update, so please, keep sharing your thoughts with us ❤️
The new Treasure Haunt Event will become available at the beginning of January! A winter gift will also be sent to your in-game mailbox in the coming weeks, so make sure to keep an eye out! We'll make another post about it here 🎁
Patch Notes
Added
-
Treasure Haunt Event
Merge and open treasure Chests to capture the escaped Pirate Ghosts!
-
Brand new Comic visuals added as an introduction to the game
-
Brand new Treasure Haunt Trinkets have been added
-
Brand new exclusive Holiday Trinket has been added
-
Tutorials have been added for Buckets, Drills, and Planters
-
A "Merge on Dead Land" tutorial has been added in Dungeons
-
Reminders have been added for Crafting and Dungeons
Changes
- Generators can now be sold
- Improved visuals when a mini event is active
- Steam Achievements now tracks your progress better
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where some grid cells in early game could not be healed
- Fixed an issue where breakables weren't tracking in the result screen when finishing a dungeon
- Fixed an issue where an error could occur when using Whirlwind / Frenzy enchantment
- Performance improvements
- Many more fixes have been made
Community
Thank you for playing MergeCrafter!
We take our feedback and suggestions from our community very seriously and we, Fiveamp, want to make MergeCrafter the best game possible 😊
Please join our welcoming Discord Community server and share all of your feedback and suggestions!
Discord: https://discord.gg/RUtXetU
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MergeCrafter
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mergecrafter
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mergecrafter
Changed files in this update