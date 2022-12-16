Ho Ho Ho! The Christmas update AND Basement update is out now!

Hello babies, daddies and naughty kids

The festivities has begun, Christmas is near and the Who's Your Daddy?! December Update has just been released🎄🎅! Enjoy all of the Christmas items you know, including 2 new skins AND an entire new room: The Basement!

Read the full Patch notes here:

New Room: The Basement

Main Water Valve

This switch shuts off all water in the house

Main Circuit Breaker

Shuts off all power in the house

Weight Bench

Get ready to work it! Lifting can make you stronger, but lift too much and you will get crushed!

Dumbbells

Working out only one arm appears to still increase strength at only half the load and effort.

Pool Table

Ready for a game? These pool cues become an effective defense tool when used inappropriately.

Treadmill

This equipment can train your speed! Take a run for a speed boost, but be careful not to go too fast!

Basketball Net & Ball

Daddies and Babies, get ready to play ball!

Also includes a scoreboard

Foam Fingers

New way to root for your favorite #1 or #2

Yoga Mats

Perform a peaceful yoga pose to calm your composure

Richard the Roach: There’s more than one way to kill a cockroach.

Dart Board

A reskin of the fork, ready to be stuck into anything that will allow it.

Swing Bars

Quickly swing through the basement life as a baby, struggle to move yourself as a daddy.

Mini Trampolines

These are just great for bouncing on.

Sporty Posters are found on the walls

Procedural Projectile Launcher (P.P. Launcher)

Santa is coming to town!

No baby nappers allowed during this season! Just some old guy with a red suit, and a really cool “sleigh”.

Two NEW skins

Santa Daddy

Daddy is wearing a santa suit this year, and comes with Milk and Cookies to match!

The Baby of Kris

This child of Santa Claus is nearly immortal. Born from the loins of Father Christmas Himself, this baby has the ability to shrink at will and can sometimes revive after “death”. Shrinking ability is not unlimited and will deplete the baby’s stomach contents.

3 New Achievements!

2 involve the basement.

The lawn mowers appear to have new information in the user interface.

Map Additions

Basement door unlocked

A lockable door outside near the shed that leads to the basement

Baby Room vent can now be climbed into

Added a Vent that connects to the basement from the bathroom

Added a interactive snow material for Snowy weather

The santa tree has returned!

Mistloe can be found in the upstairs hallway. What happens when two players stand underneath?

A snow plow now cleans snow from the main road.

Cleaned up terrain under house

Toon Baby and Daddy have new sounds

Fixed a bug that caused footsteps to not play when running sideways and backwards

Many new sounds!