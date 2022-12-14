Tents available now

Hello, friends.

In this update, I completely redesigned the internal structure of the installed items and now they are not removed if you exit the game, but remain in the same place where you installed them (this does not apply to the mechanics of installing the rodpod, chair, bucket and lamp). In the future, I plan to use this system to create your own spaces, craft tables, furniture and decor.

Changes to version 1.183.0

The "Autumn Chest" offer has been removed from the store

Tents have been added to the game. The tent is a portable point of rapid movement. By installing a tent, you can quickly move to it from anywhere on the map. You can buy a basic tent for in-game currency in the store (in the equipment section)

Recipes for re-crafting tents into tents of a higher grade have been added to the craft table

A tent for real money has been added to the donat store

The system of installing items has been changed, now you can put several lamps, buckets, bonfires and so on. However, keep in mind that the game supports only three light sources at the same time and if more than three lamps are installed, some of them will no longer shine.

The task display system has been changed. Now the task looks like a card of the appropriate color

In the coordinates search window, they can now be entered not only through a dash, but also through a colon or a space.

Clubs:

When completing supply tasks, the club treasury is now replenished. The base value is 30 coins per supply. In addition, a player who replenishes the treasury by depositing supplies receives additional club points.

Also, work was underway to improve the quality of the picture and optimize the game.