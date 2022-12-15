 Skip to content

Curatours update for 15 December 2022

Come and have some Holiday fun in our new 'Snowball' space!

15 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're excited to launch 'Snowball' - our Christmas hangout inside Curatours!

Inside you can throw snowballs, draw patterns with sparklers, throw around the presents, stream video, listen to Christmas tunes and hunt for candy cane!

We have added support for ReadyPlayerMe avatars to the platform and you will be randomly assigned one on entry.

Keep an eye on our social media @CuratoursApp for events we're running inside the space to meet the team and others in the community!

We'll also be releasing new content to the platform in the New Year!

In the meantime, have a great holidays and enjoy Snowball!

  • Simon

