V1.1.8 - Fixed occasional correct answers not being shown as "100%"

Changelog

FIXED - Even when typing your answer correctly, it would not give you 100% (occasionally).

This bug was caused by the animation of the sliders. When you type your answers in, the sliders will move into position with an animation.

But if you press enter before this animation is complete, it will submit the 'partial' value mid animation. To avoid this issue in previous versions, simply wait for the animation to finish before pressing enter.

However this has now been fixed by ensuring the animation only applies to the sliders and not the actual guess (in v1.1.8). Happy colour guessing!