Hadean Tactics update for 14 December 2022

Patch 0.5.09

14 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-- Fixed Weekly Hero conflicting with Custom Heroes and Random Heroes.
-- Fixed Event Bandits battle not scaling properly.
-- Fixed sometimes content unlock panel getting stuck in the game over screen.
-- Fixed Azazel not having a tile to land when the board is full of summons.
-- You can now right click to view the unit upgrade paths on the banned units section.

