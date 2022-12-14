I made some updates.
But there is one bug that I still don't understand. The last page in level 50 persists in existing even after you collect it. The game even registers that she was caught (which is great). So it's just visual, don't be scared, guys.
And another thing, it only happens when I send it to steam, in the program I use to create games I couldn't reproduce the bug.
man, this is crazy.
27 pages update for 14 December 2022
Minor bugs fixed and this game freaked me out. [v 2.0] - 10149095
I made some updates.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update