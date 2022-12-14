 Skip to content

Zombie Land - Survival update for 14 December 2022

UPDATE 0.1.8

UPDATE 0.1.8

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FIX - Repair

Keyboard: ENG - CZ
Fixed control settings - Can now be changed arbitrarily.

ADD - Added stuff
The main building is still under construction, but it is already a bit more finished.
There is a Farm on the roof.
At the airport, you can shorten the journey to the store and to the areal.

Fixed a couple of Bugs
