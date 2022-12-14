UPDATE 0.1.8

FIX - Repair

Keyboard: ENG - CZ

Fixed control settings - Can now be changed arbitrarily.

ADD - Added stuff

The main building is still under construction, but it is already a bit more finished.

There is a Farm on the roof.

At the airport, you can shorten the journey to the store and to the areal.

Fixed a couple of Bugs

