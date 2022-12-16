 Skip to content

Train Valley 2 update for 16 December 2022

Let's Play Together - Don't Forget To Write To Your Granny

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hello friends! Every Friday 17:30 UTC/GMT we hold a “Let’s play together” competition.

And this Friday we are bringing to you the Holiday Resource update-to mark the beginning of Christmas and New Year' 2023 festivities.

  • 5 new resource types:

    • Christmas Elves (5000 TV2$)
    • Snowmen (3000 TV2$)
    • Letters (4000 TV2$)
    • Candles (1000 TV2$)
    • Snow globes (6000 TV2$)

  • 5 new respective railway car types

  • Various minor bug fixes

Tonight's LPT train valley is here to showcase new additions and hopefully inspire more Workshop Christmas-themed submissions. Editors from Choo-Choo Weekly are barely containing their excitement :)

But let's get back to our LPT challenge. During next 24 hours everyone is welcome to try and score the best time in a preselected level. Join our Discord server and keep Discord running while playing — your results will be automatically published in the #lets-play-together channel. You need to get 5 stars to qualify.

Glittering prizes include:

  1. Top 3 winners receive one random card each. Collect 18 locomotive cards and advance to next set of 6 all new cards! Complete that second set and enter a final tier of 2 very special and super limited cards! Assemble 26 cards and receive a special prize. Easy!
  2. Every player registered by our Discord bot has a chance to get a card. The number of cards depends on the number of participants: one additional card for every 10 train connoisseurs on the list. More players means more prizes!

    Visit our Discord server (#lets-play-together channel) to learn more.

A level we are playing this week is
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2902446726

It will only be available for 48 hours. This level is a part of an upcoming DLC, please stay tuned :)

Now open your game - the link is right there in the main menu.

Good luck everyone!

