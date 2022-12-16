Let's Play Together - Don't Forget To Write To Your Granny

Hello friends! Every Friday 17:30 UTC/GMT we hold a “Let’s play together” competition.
And this Friday we are bringing to you the Holiday Resource update-to mark the beginning of Christmas and New Year' 2023 festivities.
5 new resource types:
- Christmas Elves (5000 TV2$)
- Snowmen (3000 TV2$)
- Letters (4000 TV2$)
- Candles (1000 TV2$)
- Snow globes (6000 TV2$)
5 new respective railway car types
Various minor bug fixes
Tonight's LPT train valley is here to showcase new additions and hopefully inspire more Workshop Christmas-themed submissions. Editors from Choo-Choo Weekly are barely containing their excitement :)
But let's get back to our LPT challenge. During next 24 hours everyone is welcome to try and score the best time in a preselected level. Join our Discord server and keep Discord running while playing — your results will be automatically published in the #lets-play-together channel. You need to get 5 stars to qualify.
Glittering prizes include:
- Top 3 winners receive one random card each. Collect 18 locomotive cards and advance to next set of 6 all new cards! Complete that second set and enter a final tier of 2 very special and super limited cards! Assemble 26 cards and receive a special prize. Easy!
- Every player registered by our Discord bot has a chance to get a card. The number of cards depends on the number of participants: one additional card for every 10 train connoisseurs on the list. More players means more prizes!
Visit our Discord server (#lets-play-together channel) to learn more.
A level we are playing this week is
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2902446726
It will only be available for 48 hours. This level is a part of an upcoming DLC, please stay tuned :)
Now open your game - the link is right there in the main menu.
Good luck everyone!
