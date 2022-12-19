Turkish Language Update

Language & Localization Update!
- Turkish is now fully supported throughout the entire game!
- Turkish has been added to the language select screen as well as the settings menu.
- If you would like to contribute and add an additional language or know someone who would be wanting to do so, feel free to reach out to me.
Survey
Please help me shape the game's future by taking part in this incredibly short anonymous survey!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHm6_A7C0K8avJaJRqxlzQuUMozFVaQ-VMQ5WqhbtMuCYNpA/viewform?usp=sf_link
Have ideas for future DLC, minigames or suggestions for improvements to existing content? Let me know!
