Turkish Language Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10148883 · Last edited 19 December 2022 – 05:19:08 UTC by Wendy

Turkish is now fully supported throughout the entire game!

Turkish has been added to the language select screen as well as the settings menu.

If you would like to contribute and add an additional language or know someone who would be wanting to do so, feel free to reach out to me.

Survey

Please help me shape the game's future by taking part in this incredibly short anonymous survey!

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHm6_A7C0K8avJaJRqxlzQuUMozFVaQ-VMQ5WqhbtMuCYNpA/viewform?usp=sf_link

Have ideas for future DLC, minigames or suggestions for improvements to existing content? Let me know!