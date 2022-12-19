 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 19 December 2022

Turkish Language Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10148883 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Language & Localization Update!

  • Turkish is now fully supported throughout the entire game!
  • Turkish has been added to the language select screen as well as the settings menu.
  • If you would like to contribute and add an additional language or know someone who would be wanting to do so, feel free to reach out to me.

Survey

Please help me shape the game's future by taking part in this incredibly short anonymous survey!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHm6_A7C0K8avJaJRqxlzQuUMozFVaQ-VMQ5WqhbtMuCYNpA/viewform?usp=sf_link

Have ideas for future DLC, minigames or suggestions for improvements to existing content? Let me know!

Changed files in this update

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic Content Depot 1807691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link