(Midway Branch) Penkura Patch 0.2.0 MW 13.1

Hello, world! Midway Branch of Penkura is now updated to Patch 0.2.0 MW 13.1
Minor changes to the rendering and bug fixes related to the new mission system.
A small tutorial on how to access the Midway branch is available in the link below.
Link ---> https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2357998690
Patch 0.2.0 MW 13.1
⊞ Bugs/Errors ⊞
◈ Hitting objects with your bare hands, didn't provide the correct sound on certain surfaces.
◈ Mission It's All in the Crystals, didn't load properly.
⊞ Improvements / changes / additions ⊞
◈ Increase med-bay light range by 10%.
◈ Improved mission triggers load speed.
◈ Player will now automatically trigger the mission "Do bots dream of electric sheep?" even if he only recalls the bot.
◈ Improved object streaming between the levels, allowing to adjust assets while the game is being loaded.
Changed depots in penkura-devbuild branch