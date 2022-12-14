(Midway Branch) Penkura Patch 0.2.0 MW 13.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10148872 · Last edited 14 December 2022 – 20:32:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dev-Com

Minor changes to the rendering and bug fixes related to the new mission system.

A small tutorial on how to access the Midway branch is available in the link below.

Link ---> https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2357998690

Patch 0.2.0 MW 13.1

⊞ Bugs/Errors ⊞

◈ Hitting objects with your bare hands, didn't provide the correct sound on certain surfaces.

◈ Mission It's All in the Crystals, didn't load properly.

⊞ Improvements / changes / additions ⊞

◈ Increase med-bay light range by 10%.

◈ Improved mission triggers load speed.

◈ Player will now automatically trigger the mission "Do bots dream of electric sheep?" even if he only recalls the bot.

◈ Improved object streaming between the levels, allowing to adjust assets while the game is being loaded.