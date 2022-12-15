 Skip to content

Karos update for 15 December 2022

NEW SERVER - BRIDGEVILLE!

Share · View all patches · Build 10148831 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello heroes!

We have opened a brand new server - Bridgeville! Whether you've been wanting to rediscover the ins and outs of your favorite game or explore any of the seven classes with their many specializations for the first time, this is the opportunity for you!

Determine your future on the new server:
• Choose a character name and take it first!
• Choose a new character to fight World Bosses and fight in PvP battles!
• Choose another class and upgrade your skills from scratch!
• Choose how to grow your guild!
• Choose your path with your friends!

A pure wonderful world awaits you, ready to conquer and grandiose achievements! Hurry up and enter the game and become the discoverers of these lands!

