It may not be the largest update, but some cool stuff is being added today! We've been working on the game non-stop for a while now, so we're going to go on a small ski trip for 2 days. It may delay the release of the next update, but after that we should be back on track.
- Added a new sublevel of level 94: Indoor playground
- Added a new sublevel of level 94: Dreamcore Scene
- Added a new menu option: No jumpscare mode
- Added a new menu option: VHS filter
- Partially redid the level fun minigames
- Added a new entity: Megagoer (Large, beastly partygoer)
- Hounds now have a 1/10 chance to jump at you when they get near. Shoot them with a ranged weapon first!
- Made some small changes with weapons
- Added a new entity: forklift jockey
Hope you enjoy the update!
Changed files in this update