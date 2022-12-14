 Skip to content

BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 14 December 2022

V. 2.33

· Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It may not be the largest update, but some cool stuff is being added today! We've been working on the game non-stop for a while now, so we're going to go on a small ski trip for 2 days. It may delay the release of the next update, but after that we should be back on track.

  • Added a new sublevel of level 94: Indoor playground
  • Added a new sublevel of level 94: Dreamcore Scene
  • Added a new menu option: No jumpscare mode
  • Added a new menu option: VHS filter
  • Partially redid the level fun minigames
  • Added a new entity: Megagoer (Large, beastly partygoer)
  • Hounds now have a 1/10 chance to jump at you when they get near. Shoot them with a ranged weapon first!
  • Made some small changes with weapons
  • Added a new entity: forklift jockey

Hope you enjoy the update!

