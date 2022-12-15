 Skip to content

Zompiercer update for 15 December 2022

Update 13.3 alpha

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey machinists! I decided to start taking part in seasonal events, introduce themed content into the game and start, it was decided from Christmas. In this small update, you can decorate the train with a Christmas tree, wrapped gifts and related decor items. Themed decor elements will be available until January 15th.

CHANGES LOG

Improvements

  • Added Christmas decorations. 8 items in the decoration section of the build menu. 5 items in a carpentry workbench. 4 elements in the tailor's table.

Corrected mistakes

  • Now fences of any type do not block street noise.


