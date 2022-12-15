Update 13.3 alpha

Hey machinists! I decided to start taking part in seasonal events, introduce themed content into the game and start, it was decided from Christmas. In this small update, you can decorate the train with a Christmas tree, wrapped gifts and related decor items. Themed decor elements will be available until January 15th.

CHANGES LOG

Improvements

Added Christmas decorations. 8 items in the decoration section of the build menu. 5 items in a carpentry workbench. 4 elements in the tailor's table.

Corrected mistakes

Now fences of any type do not block street noise.



