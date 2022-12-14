 Skip to content

Father's Day update for 14 December 2022

Update 1.6

Build 10148749

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone. I have studied all your requests and prepared a major update.

  1. It was added in open locations such as [spoiler] (park, house behind the park and house from memories)[/spoiler] highlighting objects so that the player can navigate which objects to interact with.

  2. Hints have been added.

  3. Fixed bugs.

  4. The video viewing time in the basement of ACT 5 has been reduced.

P/S There are thoughts to translate the game into several other languages, but I have not yet found people who will translate the game for me.

