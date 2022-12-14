Update 1.6

Hello everyone. I have studied all your requests and prepared a major update.

It was added in open locations such as [spoiler] (park, house behind the park and house from memories)[/spoiler] highlighting objects so that the player can navigate which objects to interact with. Hints have been added. Fixed bugs. The video viewing time in the basement of ACT 5 has been reduced.

P/S There are thoughts to translate the game into several other languages, but I have not yet found people who will translate the game for me.