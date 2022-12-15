Update 9 is OUT!

Hello Dispatchers!

Update 9 has been released on the stable branch.

What's new?

New Menu

The new menu is the most significant change you'll notice when you start playing the game, and it marks the start of our planned updates to the user interface. One of the most notable improvements (besides the visuals) is that you can use it without a mouse - you can use just a controller or keyboard. The maps have been divided into categories to make finding what you're looking for easier. We've also set the groundwork for adding the workshop browser directly into the menu in the future. Give the new menu a try and let us know what you'd like to see in the future!



Waiting Train Icons

We've made some changes to the icons that show when a train is coming. They're now closer to where the train starts, like the platform or the train yard. That gives us more open space around the station signs - and we have an exciting new type of icon coming soon. Any guesses? Leave us a comment!



New crossings

We adding 148 switch configurations to the game in alignment with previous updates. It's unbelievable we missed so many. We haven't employed any speed penalty on high-density switches as initially planned; we need more time to think it through. Feel free to give us insights on this in the comments as well!



Refactoring

We've made some big changes to our code to help us get more content to you faster through future updates. This also means that the 'level.txt' file for map definitions isn't there anymore. You can make it easier to edit timetable data by importing and exporting it in the editor.

Changelog

NEW: Export and import of trains in Editor - text file editing support (added because of REFACTORING: Storing maps in binary format)

NEW: Possibility to build all remaining switches and crossings where at least one path is valid

NEW: Train reward icons

NEW: Visual improvements

UPDATE: Localizations (cs: tutorials, ui; de: ui; en: ui; fr: ui; no: ui; ja-JP: tutorials, ui; pl: ui)

UPDATE: Pre-defined contracts in endless game preserve number of their prototype trains from Editor (digits only)

UPDATE: Reset All in options resets only displayed options, does not reset saved score

UPDATE: Trains longer than platforms supported

UPDATE: Trial train from editor stops at all pre-defined stations even if it is not the commuter train

UPDATE: Vulcan graphics API as a default target for linux

REFACTORING: Storing maps in binary format (savedMap.bytes) instead of text format (level.txt)

FIX: AutoBlocks were mistakenly considered reachable by connecting to their signal from illegal direction

FIX: Bulldozing 3 connected switches in a specific way resulted in an error and a random signal appearing

FIX: False breaking alerts for passing trains at platform's signal

FIX: Levels without uuid caused map list not being loaded. Now logged and skipped.

FIX: Mouse actions executed even though the mouse on a different application above Rail Route screen

FIX: Focusing on station while focusing on a train was making a glitch and keeps focusing on the train.

FIX: Non rebindable actions on gamepad were still shown in options menu

FIX: Restarting Wakefield map caused a time shifting

FIX: Train overshot station on high speed if there was another platform traversed in the braking distance

FIX: Wrong instant camera padding if mouse was on a different application and then the mouse clicked on Rail Route screen

