Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 7723704)

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

Fixed Particulate Protector not using the BLU team skin

Fixed Huntsman registering headshots when arrows go through other entities

Fixed Oktoberfester's third style using the smoke effect

Fixed missing smoke effect for The Salty Dog's second style

Updated Tainted Frost unusual effect to fix a problem with the material

Updated Colonel Kringle to fix some clipping and alignment issues

Updated Taunt: Tailored Terminal to fix a problem with the briefcase materials

Updated Taunt: Russian Rubdown to fix some sounds being clipped

Updated Taunt: Roasty Toasty Fixed some sounds clipping the Pyro's lines

Fixed some missing particles

Fixed a stutter in the animation loop

Updated pl_rumford_event Fixed missing materials/models

Fixed duplicate lights on the rope entities