 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Team Fortress 2 update for 15 December 2022

Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 7723704)

Share · View all patches · Build 10148666 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

  • Fixed Particulate Protector not using the BLU team skin

  • Fixed Huntsman registering headshots when arrows go through other entities

  • Fixed Oktoberfester's third style using the smoke effect

  • Fixed missing smoke effect for The Salty Dog's second style

  • Updated Tainted Frost unusual effect to fix a problem with the material

  • Updated Colonel Kringle to fix some clipping and alignment issues

  • Updated Taunt: Tailored Terminal to fix a problem with the briefcase materials

  • Updated Taunt: Russian Rubdown to fix some sounds being clipped

  • Updated Taunt: Roasty Toasty

    • Fixed some sounds clipping the Pyro's lines
    • Fixed some missing particles
    • Fixed a stutter in the animation loop

  • Updated pl_rumford_event

    • Fixed missing materials/models
    • Fixed duplicate lights on the rope entities

  • Updated cp_gravelpit_snowy

    • Fixed a client crash caused by failing to decode MP3 files
    • Fixed snow displacements poking through the roof
    • Fixed bullet holes poking through soft snow
    • Fixed snowman bombs not respawning properly
    • Minor clipping improvements
    • Removed the Observer

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese - Portugal, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, and Ukrainian

Items

  • Salty Dog Added new attribute visuals/styles/0/use_smoke_particle_effect with value of 0
  • Salty Dog Added new attribute attributes/attach particle effect static/attribute_class with value of set_attached_particle_static
  • Salty Dog Added new attribute attributes/attach particle effect static/value with value of 28
  • Particulate Protector Added new attribute visuals/styles/0/skin_red with value of 0
  • Particulate Protector Added new attribute visuals/styles/0/skin_blu with value of 1
  • Particulate Protector Added new attribute visuals/styles/1/skin_red with value of 0
  • Particulate Protector Added new attribute visuals/styles/1/skin_blu with value of 1
  • Oktoberfester Added new attribute visuals/styles/2/use_smoke_particle_effect with value of 0

Changed files in this update

TF2 Client server shared Depot 441
  • Loading history…
TF2 Windows client Depot 232251
  • Loading history…
TF2 OSX client Depot 232252
  • Loading history…
TF2 Linux client Depot 232253
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link