Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 7723704)

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:
Fixed Particulate Protector not using the BLU team skin
Fixed Huntsman registering headshots when arrows go through other entities
Fixed Oktoberfester's third style using the smoke effect
Fixed missing smoke effect for The Salty Dog's second style
Updated Tainted Frost unusual effect to fix a problem with the material
Updated Colonel Kringle to fix some clipping and alignment issues
Updated Taunt: Tailored Terminal to fix a problem with the briefcase materials
Updated Taunt: Russian Rubdown to fix some sounds being clipped
Updated Taunt: Roasty Toasty
- Fixed some sounds clipping the Pyro's lines
- Fixed some missing particles
- Fixed a stutter in the animation loop
Updated pl_rumford_event
- Fixed missing materials/models
- Fixed duplicate lights on the rope entities
Updated cp_gravelpit_snowy
- Fixed a client crash caused by failing to decode MP3 files
- Fixed snow displacements poking through the roof
- Fixed bullet holes poking through soft snow
- Fixed snowman bombs not respawning properly
- Minor clipping improvements
- Removed the Observer
Extra notes