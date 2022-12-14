Opponents idle sounds and some bugs fixed.

Audio improvements

Added idle sounds for opponents, such as creepy breathing.

Bugs fixed (hopefully)

The issue of the Maze having an exit that cannot be reached keeps coming back, so now I made some somewhat big changes to the code to fix that, so please let me know right away if there is another bug that came with these changes, even while I’m at the gym I will still be checking my phone, You can reach me also through my email is gliealonso@initiativevr.com.

Sometimes the player can jump on top of the opponents and even go through the roof, I made some changes to the character controller that might fix that, please let me know if that happens again.

Going to start working on adding a prettier sky at the login scene, thanks again to DieDae for purchasing a very pretty asset to change the sky. And also the ragdolls of the opponents, it feels like I’m fighting a bunch of drunk orcs with the way they wobble around.

Don’t forget to drink lots of water and don’t forget your workout! 💪