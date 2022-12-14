Alpha 0.21 Win Condition / Hotkeys / Music

Share · View all patches · Build 10148522 · Last edited 14 December 2022 – 20:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Added hotkeys for building and Transplant ability (in a future patch these will be remappable)

Added win condition objective to survive night 10

Added background music and battle music for day/night and temporary intro song for main menu

Slight visual improvements to user interface and cleaned up some tooltips

Added slight movement sway to trees

Merged Roots and Gathering type buildings into Lifeforce/Water/Rock building menus

Balance Changes:

Changed water type units to only cost water instead of lifeforce and water. Updated Transplant cost for water units to cost 5 water instead of 5 lifeforce

Increased enemy Crawler damage from 12 to 20, decreased attack speed from 1 to 1.1

Increased enemy Gorosaurus damage from 20 to 25

Increased enemy Gryllunguis damage from 15 to 25 and attack speed from 1.6 to 1.4. Reduced health from 150 to 125