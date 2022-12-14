Alpha 0.21 Win Condition / Hotkeys / Music

Added hotkeys for building and Transplant ability (in a future patch these will be remappable)
Added win condition objective to survive night 10
Added background music and battle music for day/night and temporary intro song for main menu
Slight visual improvements to user interface and cleaned up some tooltips
Added slight movement sway to trees
Merged Roots and Gathering type buildings into Lifeforce/Water/Rock building menus
Balance Changes:
Changed water type units to only cost water instead of lifeforce and water. Updated Transplant cost for water units to cost 5 water instead of 5 lifeforce
Increased enemy Crawler damage from 12 to 20, decreased attack speed from 1 to 1.1
Increased enemy Gorosaurus damage from 20 to 25
Increased enemy Gryllunguis damage from 15 to 25 and attack speed from 1.6 to 1.4. Reduced health from 150 to 125
