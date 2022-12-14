Hi, humans! ːlovecatː

The Arcade Mode is here!

If you found the arcade poster in the game, you can now access the arcade on the main screen.

Prove that you're the best cat finder in the world! ːcatbatː

New Languages are coming

Hungarian and Italian languages will be available soon.

A New Game Full of Cats

We have a big announcement today: Steam page for A Tower Full of Cats is up!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2179170/A_Tower_Full_of_Cats/

We want to make every game in the series with its own identity and gameplay tweaks.

We won't talk too much about this game yet, but you can expect something different from the Building and the Castle.

What we do can say for now is that there won't be sad achievements or timed room this time.

Don't forget to Wishlist and Follow the game!

Hope you guys enjoy our new game and help us to spread the love ❤️

Love & Purrs,

Devcats ฅ^•ﻌ•^ฅ