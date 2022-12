Share · View all patches · Build 10148364 · Last edited 14 December 2022 – 19:09:29 UTC by Wendy

A pet is added

Pets don't have any special skills, but they sometimes pick up EXP

You can also meet cute pets at the camp

Adds a list to confirm the boss list

-And a new boss be added to Dungeon Stage

-When you're harmed by an enemy, vibrations are added

-bugfix

-Fixed a bug where the font was not applied

-Thanks