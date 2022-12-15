Update 1.12.2 is available now!

Hayo Zookeepers!
Update 1.12.2 is now available for download. Just update your game before you play! This update contains various bug fixes - you can read more below:
Planet Zoo - 1.12.2 Update Notes
This update contains bug fixes
General Bug Fixes and Improvements
Animals
- Nine-Banded Armadillo adult male and female will now interact with the Natural Termite Mound
Game Modes
- Fixed an issue where updating the terrain in diorama mode would cover paths, changed to match all over terrain tools
Guests
- Fixed an issue where tour guests wouldn't use the bins they passed while following a presenter
Scenery
- Added localisation for the Education sub category under Facilities in the browser
UI
- Fixed an issue with the 'Facility Inaccessible' notification coming up for tour spots
- Fixed an issue with animal navigation heatmaps not updating after switching to a different animal
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that could occur when assigning a vendor to a single shop
- Fixed a crash that could occur sometimes after multiple butterfly births in the same frame push the population over the exhibit limit
- Fixed a crash that could happen if a butterfly dies while landing on a guest
- Fixed a rare crash that could happen when manipulating tour spots in the tour manager
Known Issues
- If you have a save with over 95 butterflies in a single exhibit that crashed due to the exhibit limit, clearing these out below the limit should now avoid this crash
