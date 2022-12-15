 Skip to content

Planet Zoo update for 15 December 2022

Update 1.12.2 is available now!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hayo Zookeepers!

Update 1.12.2 is now available for download. Just update your game before you play! This update contains various bug fixes - you can read more below:

Planet Zoo - 1.12.2 Update Notes

This update contains bug fixes

General Bug Fixes and Improvements

  • Animals

    • Nine-Banded Armadillo adult male and female will now interact with the Natural Termite Mound 

  • Game Modes

    • Fixed an issue where updating the terrain in diorama mode would cover paths, changed to match all over terrain tools

  • Guests

    • Fixed an issue where tour guests wouldn't use the bins they passed while following a presenter 

  • Scenery

    • Added localisation for the Education sub category under Facilities in the browser

  • UI

    • Fixed an issue with the 'Facility Inaccessible' notification coming up for tour spots 
    • Fixed an issue with animal navigation heatmaps not updating after switching to a different animal 

  • Crashes

    • Fixed a crash that could occur when assigning a vendor to a single shop 
    • Fixed a crash that could occur sometimes after multiple butterfly births in the same frame push the population over the exhibit limit 
    • Fixed a crash that could happen if a butterfly dies while landing on a guest 
    • Fixed a rare crash that could happen when manipulating tour spots in the tour manager 

Known Issues

  • If you have a save with over 95 butterflies in a single exhibit that crashed due to the exhibit limit, clearing these out below the limit should now avoid this crash

Changed files in this update

