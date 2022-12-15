Update 1.12.2 is available now!

Hayo Zookeepers!

Update 1.12.2 is now available for download. Just update your game before you play! This update contains various bug fixes - you can read more below:

Planet Zoo - 1.12.2 Update Notes

This update contains bug fixes

General Bug Fixes and Improvements

Animals Nine-Banded Armadillo adult male and female will now interact with the Natural Termite Mound

Game Modes Fixed an issue where updating the terrain in diorama mode would cover paths, changed to match all over terrain tools

Guests Fixed an issue where tour guests wouldn't use the bins they passed while following a presenter

Scenery Added localisation for the Education sub category under Facilities in the browser



UI Fixed an issue with the 'Facility Inaccessible' notification coming up for tour spots Fixed an issue with animal navigation heatmaps not updating after switching to a different animal

Crashes Fixed a crash that could occur when assigning a vendor to a single shop Fixed a crash that could occur sometimes after multiple butterfly births in the same frame push the population over the exhibit limit Fixed a crash that could happen if a butterfly dies while landing on a guest Fixed a rare crash that could happen when manipulating tour spots in the tour manager



Known Issues