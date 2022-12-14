Oneiro 1.3.1 - New Weapon!

Yo! Hope you're ready for somethin' different.
Been a while, but I'm proud to (finally) publish Version 1.3.1.
1.) Major
For the first time since the Karambit (Version 0.7.2), an entire new weapon type has been added! Suggested by a couple of members on the discord: Shields! They mainly focus on defensive play; Mainly built around the idea to make on-hurt builds like Echo Barrier more viable. The weapon isn't too great by itself, however.
- There's 3 shields; in order of tiers: Wooden Shield, Rusty Shield, and Demonic Shield. The funny stop sign one is found in NREM 2.
- Primary Combo of 3 hits, split into 2 attacks. Each successful attack with the shield will be accompanied with a wooden/metallic slam sound. Should feel good to bash enemies with.
- Holding the alternative attack will initiate a blocking stance, which makes you move slower, but reduces damage you take by 50%.
- Releasing the alternative attack will cause the shield to perform a shield bash/parry. This will deal minimal damage, but will paralyze any foe it hits.
- If released with good timing, it will completely nullify damage that the player will take.
- Even if the attack is parried successfully, any On Hurt items will activate. This applies to simply blocking as well.
New Item: Knife Holster - When using Throwing Knives, automatically follow it up with an additional knife. Throwing Knives are more likely to drop from pots. They will also sometimes drop from enemies.
New Item: Dream Catcher - Taking damage gives you 2 essence.
New Item: Divine Bracelet - Allows you to move at full speed while blocking, and increases blocking effectiveness by 25%. (For a total of 75% damage reduction)
Dread has been buffed for the millionth time. But the fight is actually cool this time. His fight has been exploitable to hell and back and the fight wasn't all too fun. I felt he deserved better, so it's actually a difficult fight now. Just be careful and don't stand in the middle too much.
2.) Minor
- At long last, the outer side of walls will move downwards and look less jarring.
- The code for spawning weapons has been changed around to make less repetitive spawning.
- Activating engravings on the walls will now grant you essence.
- Tier 2 weapons will now appear slightly closer towards the center.
- Some minor changes to current songs.
- Minor changes to various UI elements
3.) Item/Gear Changes
- Echo Barrier has been reworked. It's now a guarantee to activate, but now only deals 10% of your health. This now makes it much more reliable, and even better than before if you get enough of these. The projectile will also move quicker the more duplicates owned.
- Bag of Sand has been changed to be an On Hurt item. It'll no longer clutter the screen as badly and should compliment the new weapons well. It will only raise your attack, defense, or speed now.
- Spiked Boots have been nerfed slightly and no longer descend the player quite as fast when holding the jump button.
- Rabbits Foot will now have a chance to increase the speed stat.
- Pocket Bonfire will now add more distance to the roll with more speed stat.
- You can no longer find the Gauntlet, Emerald Ring, or Vulture Skull for the first time after the first layer.
- You can no longer find the Rabbit's Foot for the first time after the second layer.
- Using a Mimic on a weapon to change it will no longer allow it to transform into a weapon you are currently holding. Use this to skew the chances to get the weapon you actually want.
4.) Bug Fixes
- Handful of issues regarding Dread have been fixed.
- Fixed issue where your total dreams would not be counted. Whoops.
- Handful of typos have been fixed.
- Arachnids will push things around a little bit less; including the player.
- Lava in NREM 3 will now be considered an attack from Dread.
- An issue with the Weighted Die and Duplication has been fixed.
- Fixed a bug where mouse movement felt wacky when a controller was connected to the computer.
- Some audio balancing.
- Potential fix for a rare occurrence where the Shadow Beast AI breaks.
5.) Steam Related
- Many art assets were updated. I think I speak for everybody when I say these are all objectively better. Let me know what you think. If you don't like the new Library Capsule, I made a google drive folder with 24 other ones that you can find here.
- Achievement - Acrobat (While airborne, kill 2 enemies with throwable gear.)
- Achievement - Running in the 9.0m/s (Roll sideways with the pocket bonfire with at least 9.0m/s as your final speed stat.)
- Achievement - Defensive Measures (Parry an attack that would have otherwise killed you.)
Enjoy it.
-Ryan
