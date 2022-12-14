Oneiro 1.3.1 - New Weapon!

Yo! Hope you're ready for somethin' different.

Been a while, but I'm proud to (finally) publish Version 1.3.1.

For the first time since the Karambit (Version 0.7.2), an entire new weapon type has been added! Suggested by a couple of members on the discord: Shields! They mainly focus on defensive play; Mainly built around the idea to make on-hurt builds like Echo Barrier more viable. The weapon isn't too great by itself, however. There's 3 shields; in order of tiers: Wooden Shield, Rusty Shield, and Demonic Shield. The funny stop sign one is found in NREM 2.

Primary Combo of 3 hits, split into 2 attacks. Each successful attack with the shield will be accompanied with a wooden/metallic slam sound. Should feel good to bash enemies with.

Holding the alternative attack will initiate a blocking stance, which makes you move slower, but reduces damage you take by 50%.

Releasing the alternative attack will cause the shield to perform a shield bash/parry. This will deal minimal damage, but will paralyze any foe it hits.

If released with good timing, it will completely nullify damage that the player will take.

Even if the attack is parried successfully, any On Hurt items will activate. This applies to simply blocking as well.

New Item: Knife Holster - When using Throwing Knives, automatically follow it up with an additional knife. Throwing Knives are more likely to drop from pots. They will also sometimes drop from enemies.

New Item: Dream Catcher - Taking damage gives you 2 essence.

New Item: Divine Bracelet - Allows you to move at full speed while blocking, and increases blocking effectiveness by 25%. (For a total of 75% damage reduction)