Blockhead 2D update for 14 December 2022

Musical Update!

Blockhead 2D update for 14 December 2022 · Build 10148155

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi there!

Kyvati Studios is proud to present the musical update! From now on, you won't hear the same music for the Holiday minigames!

The Pumpkin Smash, Turkey Slaughter and Santa Hanz's minigame, all have their own themes and sounds!

Bug fixes:

_*The cameras in the splitscreen modes are now all the same.

*Taunts in the special modes have been fixed, so now you can talk back to Hanz!

*Jeb's super move fixed.

*Fixed a bug where James couldn't burp.

*Lighting fixes: The Halloween mode is completely dark, but the TV and pumpkins have their own light to guide you around the level.

*Turkeys have enhanced AI script and will now completely disappear when you hit them, to avoid stacking._

Have fun and stay tuned for even more awesome updates!

-AesynthGrey

