Battle Bands Early Access Patch #22

We're jammin' with you, we're Riff Radio, and we hope you like jammin' too!

Early Access Patch #22 is here and with it is comes balance, a bunch of general tweaks and 2 sparkly new moments that give a hint at things to come!

Changes:

There is now a turn limit of 8 turns each in Royale, at the end of which the band with more hype is declared the winner. This feature should curb stalling and make sure Royales don't have as much waiting time.

On Overwrite has been added as a trigger for infinite song sections to make it clear how they are ended and to make sure that if those song sections are ended early by opponents, players will not gain their "on overwrite" benefits.

Easiest difficulty now called "Breezy"

Vendors now are sorted by cost more effectively so they should no longer become sorted wrong after gears costs are changed.

In Moments, the word "Win" was changed to "Gain" to make them read more clearly.

Card-drawing cards priority changed to focus on max hand sizes and are more likely to be played earlier.

Mortis now has his fun winter outfit to help him get through the Cold snap with some Jolly Laughs.

Balance Changes:

"Free Jammin'" (all) Bot priority updated and now gives 2 hype for every 3 one hype cards.

"Cool Jam" no longer restricts play and now gives 2 hype for every 3 two hype cards.

"Comedic Lick" gives -1 hype for every 2 performance cards.

"Mocking Lick" gives -1 hype for every 1 performance cards. +2 hype.

"Intro to the Jam" gives +3 hype on complete.

"Cymbal Practice" costs 0 energy, gives 1 less hype on complete.

"Little Mallets" gives +2 hype to all snares in hand on draw.

"Scream Self Raw On Key" bot priority changed to make playing it earlier in match possible.

"In The Pocket" gives +1 hype per unique performance cards in the song section on complete. -1 hype.

"Pause For Water" gives +1 hype and +1 Protection.

"Building Backbeat" bot priority updated and should no longer be played when it is detrimental.

"Mock Their Buddies" gives -2 hype per 1 crew card opponent has out to opposing band. +1 Hype.

"Close" upgrade gives 2 hype every turn.

"Kind" upgrade no longer costs money to play, is now +2 hype.

"Parody Jam" upgrade "Wicked" Replaced with "Reactive"

"Hyper Jam" upgrades "Wicked" and "Exploding" Replaced with "Reactive" and "Vindictive"

"Zen" upgrade now activates On Sweep for all song sections.

"Free Jammin'" (bass) upgrade "Informative" now activates On Overwrite.

"Exciting Beat" gives +1 hype on complete and no longer takes away bands protection.

"Riff of Genuine Appreciation" now costs 0 energy.

"Leather Jacket" gear now has 2 uses.

*"Reactive": +2 Protection on Sweep.

On top of all this, two moments have been added to Tour that may contain clues to future Riff City developments...

And that wraps up today's Riff Radio news update! Be sure to join our Discord if you're looking for new band-mates to play with or want to give us some feedback. We love hearing from you punks, so don't be shy and as always- thanks for listening!

[ ](discord.gg/battlebands)