Hello, everyone. This update addresses some more issues that you've brought to my attention.

Fixed control rebinding not being saved on exit.

Fixed more (but possibly not all) instances of effects not being despawned correctly.

Changed compression settings on some artwork.

Changed compression settings on some audio.

Thank you for all of your thoughtful reviews - on top of helping with visibility they're a real treat to read.