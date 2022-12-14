PTR Update 0.1.8c

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

You might need to restart Steam to get the update.

PTR

What's a PTR?

PTR stands for the public test realm. Which is another version of the game, a sort of public beta realm for players who want to help test new features.

How do I join PTR?

Right click Tiny Rogues in your Steam Library and select "Properties". Then select "Betas" and chose the _public-test-realm _in the drop-down menu.

Patch Notes

New features

Added 16 modifiers to the Cinder system. All 16 modifiers are difficulty modifiers making the game harder in a variety of ways.

With the Cinder system I also added a streaking counter now which can be inspected in the menu for the Cinder system. The game will keep track of how often you beat the game (defeat Death or Mega Death) and also at which Cinder level you beat it at. There is a special type of streak also which is the "Cinder sum". Any time you beat the game your Cinder level will be added to the Cinder sum streak. You can also inspect the average Cinder level of your entire streak.

Added a bunch of new enemy enchantments. (I didn't count) Some of the enchantments are gated behind a certain Cinder modifier.

Keep in mind this is only about 50% of the 0.1.9 update and a lot more is to come. I just wanted to release the Cinder system so keen testers can try it out!

Leave feedback in the ptr-feedback channel on the Tiny Rogues Discord!