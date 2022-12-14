Highlights:

* New Flyable Helicopters:

UH-1C Gunship

OH-6 Loach

AH1-G Cobra

* New Map: Beach

* RPG-7

* New Search & Destroy Mission!**

Major Changes/Fixes:

Added wrist watch that displays player health (movement & rotation options will be available in Update 12)



Moved cave clearing closer to the bridge on Bridge

Added manual adjustment for helicopters (uses movement controls)

Added background radio chatter to helicopter radios

Replaced fog on many maps with better fog

Leaves now sway in the wind!

Fixed hand rotation issues with Knuckles controllers (if you had custom rotation/position values, you might need to reset them in the settings menu)

Made Active Grab the default grab mode

Major Rendering Optimizations for environmental objects, AI meshes, & weapon meshes

Replaced mission objective descriptions with loadout information



Added Viet Cong rocketeer



Made climbing easier and less janky (ladder auto-climb has been removed in its place)



Smoke grenade improvements



Minor Changes/Fixes:

Added 3 second delay before you can skip to the next wave in Siege mode to avoid the starting prematurely

Disabled UI pointers when grabbing helicopter controls to avoid accidental button presses when flying

Removed Lone Wolf from difficulty settings

Fixed a few typos in some mission descriptions

Added dust effect to Paddies

Rearranged background on Paddies

Optimized a few out of date enemy AI

Optimizations to Bridge

Decreased max & min enemy count on Bridge

Fixed accuracy issues on enemies that needed it

Adjusted helmet position

Fixed ammo boxes not despawning on Bridge

Made squad AI faster and they now follow closer

Fixed issue with gameplay props on Ruins

Updated Bridge's map to match the current layout

Fixed end trigger's ballistic material issue on Bridge

Added more cover around the cave clearing on Bridge

Replaced flight control models for more detailed ones

Added new impact sounds to wood, rock, dirt, and metal

Fixed bug on Vive Wands that broke the player controller when flying helicopters

Added water ballistic properties to all water on the flight ranges

Added a selection room for flight ranges

Fixed some out of place props & water on flight ranges

Fixed bug with M60 Belt

Removed extra rotor blades for the UH-1 helis

Optimized ammo script

Fixed token exploit for Siege Mode

Moved both Mosins down one tier on Siege Mode

Moved cut-down M37 to tier 1 on Siege Mode

Updated muzzle flash effect

Made trigger reset sound slightly louder

Added yellow highlights to settings buttons

Added a plane behind loadout hint & ammo crate hint to make them easier to read

Added a hint about the rucksack on the firing range

Fixed some tree clipping issues on Island Camp

Fixed collision issues with rope bridges on Island Camp

Fixed tree LOD issues on Highlands, Island Camp, & Elephant Grass

Fixed hand rotation saving for Flight Ranges

Made player helmet larger

Updated Type 56 sights for easier visibility

Updated water impact effect

Added dust effect to Firebase Range

Added hissing sound to smoke grenade effect

Smoke grenade effect now follows the grenade

Adjusted background leaves/trees on Firebase Range

Increased physical force of 40mm explosion

Updated fog on Elephant Grass

Fixed many prop placement errors on Highlands

Added health item pile to second part of Highlands

Fixed occlusion issues on Highlands

Updated ladder collisions for the watchtower

Added simple climbing tutorial

40mm explosion now damages player

Removed old ammo crate model on Firebase Range

Fixed issue with M79 shells falling out at the wrong angle

Fixed LOD issues on sandbags

General script optimizations

Adjusted floor collision on watchtowers

Fixed hand joint settings on M1 & M2 Carbines

Fixed grass coloring issue on Streets

Added button to invert helicopter controls

Updated M44 rear sight

Cleared some clipping foliage on Island Camp

Rearanged parts of Island Camp

Replaced many ladders on Island camp with stairs

Squad AI bullets no longer hurt eachother

Skin color should save between sessions properly now

Fixed bug with storing M60 in weapon slot when grabbing it's dust cover

Fixed issue with grabbing the M60's ammo can

Removed ladder auto-climb hints

Decreased lifetime for multiple bullets

Decreased max fire time for AI using the K50M

Removed noise emitters (for AI) on all bullets for performance reasons

Made flesh impact sound play in 3D space

The M79 only drops the loaded round if it's empty

Optimizations to grenade script

The XM21 gunshot sound is quieter to AI and doesn't alert them from as far away

Known Issues:

Wrong impact effects for helicopter windows

Tree pop in/out on Highlands

Watch may be positioned wrong when grabbing some objects

Helicopter controls may start inverted sometimes (moving the cyclic back and fourth fixes this)

AI pathfinding on Beach can be poor around the huts

AI rocketeers sometimes shoot too high

AI-dropped M16s may be hard to grab

Grass on Paddies has lighting issues (grass changes color to white when shooting)

Closing

_**There were supposed to be 2 additional missions in this update which involved the Loach & Cobra, but unfortunately, I had to cut them for this update round. They are both over 95% complete, but there's a crash that happens when an enemy dies that I was unable to fix before release. Considering it has been almost two full months since the last content update, I made the decision to get what I have ready out to you all.

I'll take a small break from troubleshooting this crash and start focusing on Update 12, but I'm sure I'll be able to find a fix very soon. When that happens, I'll push out a small patch with those missions included._

Since release, I've had this goal to try and get one content update out every month which worked well for the first few updates, but now that the game is becoming more fleshed out, I'm going to move to a less frequent but higher quality update schedule (this change will only apply to major updates like this one, patches will still be pushed out as soon as possible). I'll still aim for getting updates out on a regular basis, but the time between each one will just be another month or two.

Update 12 will essentially be an add-on to U11, adding a few more missions on Beach, new weapons, and footsteps (finally!). I have some major plans for Update 13 and will release a post soon that goes in depth with what to expect, but, in short, U13 will revise PunjiVR's AI completely. Like I said, I'll have more info on that shortly, so be on the lookout for that!

If you experience any bugs or problems, don't hesitate to let me know through one of the links below or on the Steam forums. Good luck and remember to check for leeches!

Right-Click on "PunjiVR" in your Steam library



Select "Properties"

In the properties tab, select "Betas"

Click on the dropdown box, then select the option for last_stable_build



If you want to go back to the most recent update, follow the same process but click on "None" in the dropdown box.