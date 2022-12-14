Highlights:
* New Flyable Helicopters:
UH-1C Gunship
OH-6 Loach
AH1-G Cobra
* New Map: Beach
* RPG-7
* New Search & Destroy Mission!**
Major Changes/Fixes:
- Added wrist watch that displays player health (movement & rotation options will be available in Update 12)
- Moved cave clearing closer to the bridge on Bridge
- Added manual adjustment for helicopters (uses movement controls)
- Added background radio chatter to helicopter radios
- Replaced fog on many maps with better fog
- Leaves now sway in the wind!
- Fixed hand rotation issues with Knuckles controllers (if you had custom rotation/position values, you might need to reset them in the settings menu)
- Made Active Grab the default grab mode
- Major Rendering Optimizations for environmental objects, AI meshes, & weapon meshes
- Replaced mission objective descriptions with loadout information
- Added Viet Cong rocketeer
- Made climbing easier and less janky (ladder auto-climb has been removed in its place)
- Smoke grenade improvements
Minor Changes/Fixes:
- Added 3 second delay before you can skip to the next wave in Siege mode to avoid the starting prematurely
- Disabled UI pointers when grabbing helicopter controls to avoid accidental button presses when flying
- Removed Lone Wolf from difficulty settings
- Fixed a few typos in some mission descriptions
- Added dust effect to Paddies
- Rearranged background on Paddies
- Optimized a few out of date enemy AI
- Optimizations to Bridge
- Decreased max & min enemy count on Bridge
- Fixed accuracy issues on enemies that needed it
- Adjusted helmet position
- Fixed ammo boxes not despawning on Bridge
- Made squad AI faster and they now follow closer
- Fixed issue with gameplay props on Ruins
- Updated Bridge's map to match the current layout
- Fixed end trigger's ballistic material issue on Bridge
- Added more cover around the cave clearing on Bridge
- Replaced flight control models for more detailed ones
- Added new impact sounds to wood, rock, dirt, and metal
- Fixed bug on Vive Wands that broke the player controller when flying helicopters
- Added water ballistic properties to all water on the flight ranges
- Added a selection room for flight ranges
- Fixed some out of place props & water on flight ranges
- Fixed bug with M60 Belt
- Removed extra rotor blades for the UH-1 helis
- Optimized ammo script
- Fixed token exploit for Siege Mode
- Moved both Mosins down one tier on Siege Mode
- Moved cut-down M37 to tier 1 on Siege Mode
- Updated muzzle flash effect
- Made trigger reset sound slightly louder
- Added yellow highlights to settings buttons
- Added a plane behind loadout hint & ammo crate hint to make them easier to read
- Added a hint about the rucksack on the firing range
- Fixed some tree clipping issues on Island Camp
- Fixed collision issues with rope bridges on Island Camp
- Fixed tree LOD issues on Highlands, Island Camp, & Elephant Grass
- Fixed hand rotation saving for Flight Ranges
- Made player helmet larger
- Updated Type 56 sights for easier visibility
- Updated water impact effect
- Added dust effect to Firebase Range
- Added hissing sound to smoke grenade effect
- Smoke grenade effect now follows the grenade
- Adjusted background leaves/trees on Firebase Range
- Increased physical force of 40mm explosion
- Updated fog on Elephant Grass
- Fixed many prop placement errors on Highlands
- Added health item pile to second part of Highlands
- Fixed occlusion issues on Highlands
- Updated ladder collisions for the watchtower
- Added simple climbing tutorial
- 40mm explosion now damages player
- Removed old ammo crate model on Firebase Range
- Fixed issue with M79 shells falling out at the wrong angle
- Fixed LOD issues on sandbags
- General script optimizations
- Adjusted floor collision on watchtowers
- Fixed hand joint settings on M1 & M2 Carbines
- Fixed grass coloring issue on Streets
- Added button to invert helicopter controls
- Updated M44 rear sight
- Cleared some clipping foliage on Island Camp
- Rearanged parts of Island Camp
- Replaced many ladders on Island camp with stairs
- Squad AI bullets no longer hurt eachother
- Skin color should save between sessions properly now
- Fixed bug with storing M60 in weapon slot when grabbing it's dust cover
- Fixed issue with grabbing the M60's ammo can
- Removed ladder auto-climb hints
- Decreased lifetime for multiple bullets
- Decreased max fire time for AI using the K50M
- Removed noise emitters (for AI) on all bullets for performance reasons
- Made flesh impact sound play in 3D space
- The M79 only drops the loaded round if it's empty
- Optimizations to grenade script
- The XM21 gunshot sound is quieter to AI and doesn't alert them from as far away
Known Issues:
- Wrong impact effects for helicopter windows
- Tree pop in/out on Highlands
- Watch may be positioned wrong when grabbing some objects
- Helicopter controls may start inverted sometimes (moving the cyclic back and fourth fixes this)
- AI pathfinding on Beach can be poor around the huts
- AI rocketeers sometimes shoot too high
- AI-dropped M16s may be hard to grab
- Grass on Paddies has lighting issues (grass changes color to white when shooting)
Closing
_**There were supposed to be 2 additional missions in this update which involved the Loach & Cobra, but unfortunately, I had to cut them for this update round. They are both over 95% complete, but there's a crash that happens when an enemy dies that I was unable to fix before release. Considering it has been almost two full months since the last content update, I made the decision to get what I have ready out to you all.
I'll take a small break from troubleshooting this crash and start focusing on Update 12, but I'm sure I'll be able to find a fix very soon. When that happens, I'll push out a small patch with those missions included._
Since release, I've had this goal to try and get one content update out every month which worked well for the first few updates, but now that the game is becoming more fleshed out, I'm going to move to a less frequent but higher quality update schedule (this change will only apply to major updates like this one, patches will still be pushed out as soon as possible). I'll still aim for getting updates out on a regular basis, but the time between each one will just be another month or two.
Update 12 will essentially be an add-on to U11, adding a few more missions on Beach, new weapons, and footsteps (finally!). I have some major plans for Update 13 and will release a post soon that goes in depth with what to expect, but, in short, U13 will revise PunjiVR's AI completely. Like I said, I'll have more info on that shortly, so be on the lookout for that!
If you experience any bugs or problems, don't hesitate to let me know through one of the links below or on the Steam forums. Good luck and remember to check for leeches!
How to Revert to the Last Stable Update:
- Right-Click on "PunjiVR" in your Steam library
- Select "Properties"
- In the properties tab, select "Betas"
- Click on the dropdown box, then select the option for last_stable_build
If you want to go back to the most recent update, follow the same process but click on "None" in the dropdown box.
Changed files in this update