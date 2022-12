Fix :

It will no longer be possible to move during an attempt to start the bike to leave the game.

Fixed a sentence in the Talk tool.

Synchronized footprints between host and guests.

Changes:

The EMF tracker screen wave has been modified for a better understanding of the operation. (Bottom to top)

The range of the GhostPrinter is increased.

New features:

Added a Help tab as a glossary in the log.