Winter Holiday Surprise Patch!

Added seasonal Parasaurolophus Winter Skin
+This skin can be unlocked by growing a Parasaurolophus to Gauntlet age (1.32) on any server running the Life Cycle game mode
-This skin will no longer be earnable after December 31st! It's possible we will allow it to be earned again in future events
-When the skin is unlocked, an achievement for earning the winter skin will display, granting the player the ability to select and use this skin
-It will always be available to the player once it has been unlocked on the server they unlocked it on
-The unlock for this skin is server-specific, meaning it needs to be unlocked separately on each if a player wishes to have the skin on multiple servers
+The dusting of snow on top of the model can be toggled on or off in the character tab
+The skin is fully customizable, including the colors of the blanket
Frogs
+Frog AI have been placed around the majority of water sources on Isla Titania. They are also present in some other swampy areas of the map as well.
-The frogs are a simple, easy to catch AI critter that provide about half the food value of an Auroraceratops
-The carcass spawn rate has been slightly reduced to accommodate for the addition of frogs as a new, additional food source for carnivores
-The frogs croak at night or when it is raining
+A frog AI spawner has been added to the foliage placement tool for servers to add frogs to non-Titania maps
+There is a secret shrine located somewhere on Isla Titania that allows one to play as the frog
-The playable frog has a jump similar to that of the Velociraptor when holding RMB
-The playable frog can turn in place while crouched, similar to Saichania
-The playable frog's LMB attack deals a very slight amount of venom damage
Toxic Death Messages DLC
+Support for Toxic Death Messages DLC has been added. It will be released in a couple weeks on Steam
-The Toxic Death Messages DLC will replace the 'Come Back Stronger' death message with one of many comedic insults or toxic remarks directed at the player after they die
-While Toxic Death Messages is installed, it can be turned off by a new setting under Escape / Options / Gameplay Options / DLC
Optimization
+Many LOD and render distance changes and optimizations on Isla Titania
Bug Fixes
+Fixed: Elasmo can now properly interact with trinkets and shrines
+Fixed: Players who hatch out of eggs can now interact with nests properly
+Fixed: Players who hatch out of eggs no longer have issues with groups working properly
+Fixed: UI sound setting now properly affects the scroll sound in server list and dino list
+Fixed: The reduced health scaling from growth in the previous patch now is implemented on all creatures, rather than just the Acrocanthosaurus
