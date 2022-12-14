 Skip to content

Beasts of Bermuda update for 14 December 2022

Winter Holiday Surprise Patch!

Beasts of Bermuda update for 14 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added seasonal Parasaurolophus Winter Skin

+This skin can be unlocked by growing a Parasaurolophus to Gauntlet age (1.32) on any server running the Life Cycle game mode
-This skin will no longer be earnable after December 31st! It's possible we will allow it to be earned again in future events
-When the skin is unlocked, an achievement for earning the winter skin will display, granting the player the ability to select and use this skin
-It will always be available to the player once it has been unlocked on the server they unlocked it on
-The unlock for this skin is server-specific, meaning it needs to be unlocked separately on each if a player wishes to have the skin on multiple servers
+The dusting of snow on top of the model can be toggled on or off in the character tab
+The skin is fully customizable, including the colors of the blanket

Frogs

+Frog AI have been placed around the majority of water sources on Isla Titania. They are also present in some other swampy areas of the map as well.
-The frogs are a simple, easy to catch AI critter that provide about half the food value of an Auroraceratops
-The carcass spawn rate has been slightly reduced to accommodate for the addition of frogs as a new, additional food source for carnivores
-The frogs croak at night or when it is raining
+A frog AI spawner has been added to the foliage placement tool for servers to add frogs to non-Titania maps
+There is a secret shrine located somewhere on Isla Titania that allows one to play as the frog
-The playable frog has a jump similar to that of the Velociraptor when holding RMB
-The playable frog can turn in place while crouched, similar to Saichania
-The playable frog's LMB attack deals a very slight amount of venom damage

Toxic Death Messages DLC

+Support for Toxic Death Messages DLC has been added. It will be released in a couple weeks on Steam
-The Toxic Death Messages DLC will replace the 'Come Back Stronger' death message with one of many comedic insults or toxic remarks directed at the player after they die
-While Toxic Death Messages is installed, it can be turned off by a new setting under Escape / Options / Gameplay Options / DLC

Optimization

+Many LOD and render distance changes and optimizations on Isla Titania

Bug Fixes

+Fixed: Elasmo can now properly interact with trinkets and shrines
+Fixed: Players who hatch out of eggs can now interact with nests properly
+Fixed: Players who hatch out of eggs no longer have issues with groups working properly
+Fixed: UI sound setting now properly affects the scroll sound in server list and dino list
+Fixed: The reduced health scaling from growth in the previous patch now is implemented on all creatures, rather than just the Acrocanthosaurus

