Winter Holiday Surprise Patch!

Added seasonal Parasaurolophus Winter Skin

+This skin can be unlocked by growing a Parasaurolophus to Gauntlet age (1.32) on any server running the Life Cycle game mode

-This skin will no longer be earnable after December 31st! It's possible we will allow it to be earned again in future events

-When the skin is unlocked, an achievement for earning the winter skin will display, granting the player the ability to select and use this skin

-It will always be available to the player once it has been unlocked on the server they unlocked it on

-The unlock for this skin is server-specific, meaning it needs to be unlocked separately on each if a player wishes to have the skin on multiple servers

+The dusting of snow on top of the model can be toggled on or off in the character tab

+The skin is fully customizable, including the colors of the blanket

Frogs

+Frog AI have been placed around the majority of water sources on Isla Titania. They are also present in some other swampy areas of the map as well.

-The frogs are a simple, easy to catch AI critter that provide about half the food value of an Auroraceratops

-The carcass spawn rate has been slightly reduced to accommodate for the addition of frogs as a new, additional food source for carnivores

-The frogs croak at night or when it is raining

+A frog AI spawner has been added to the foliage placement tool for servers to add frogs to non-Titania maps

+There is a secret shrine located somewhere on Isla Titania that allows one to play as the frog

-The playable frog has a jump similar to that of the Velociraptor when holding RMB

-The playable frog can turn in place while crouched, similar to Saichania

-The playable frog's LMB attack deals a very slight amount of venom damage

Toxic Death Messages DLC

+Support for Toxic Death Messages DLC has been added. It will be released in a couple weeks on Steam

-The Toxic Death Messages DLC will replace the 'Come Back Stronger' death message with one of many comedic insults or toxic remarks directed at the player after they die

-While Toxic Death Messages is installed, it can be turned off by a new setting under Escape / Options / Gameplay Options / DLC

Optimization

+Many LOD and render distance changes and optimizations on Isla Titania

Bug Fixes

+Fixed: Elasmo can now properly interact with trinkets and shrines

+Fixed: Players who hatch out of eggs can now interact with nests properly

+Fixed: Players who hatch out of eggs no longer have issues with groups working properly

+Fixed: UI sound setting now properly affects the scroll sound in server list and dino list

+Fixed: The reduced health scaling from growth in the previous patch now is implemented on all creatures, rather than just the Acrocanthosaurus