[Released - v0.6.1.586 Patch Notes]

Greetings, Divers! 🐳

This is to inform you of an update that has been applied today to fix the issues below.

◈ Updated Version: v0.6.1.586

◈ Update Details

[PATCH HIGHLIGHTS]

1) Recipe sorting function

Recipes can be sorted in the menu screen with the following filters



2) Multiple Save Slots

Additional save function apart from the default autosave

Manually saved files can be loaded at the main menu screen



3) Fish active time icon (Day/Night)

Fish active time icon in Marinca and ingredient menu added



4) Winter holidays interior items in sushi restaurant

7 seasonal interior items added



[IMPROVEMENTS]

Sushi Restaurant

Employee UI-related functions

Employees will now return to the waiting room after Training & Dispatch

The mouse wheel can now be used to navigate the employee dispatch menu

Improved the animation of employee transfer

Employee recruiting

Kyoko is now re-obtainable after the transfer

A pop-up notification will now appear when transferring Maki,

noting Maki cannot be rehired after the transfer

Daily top sales report

The same menu items in the daily top sales report will be shown as a single menu item

regardless of the selling price, and will only show data from the past 7 days

Improved setting menu tutorial

Underwater Exploration (Fish/Boss)

Giant Squid boss’s hit range improved to appear more intuitive

Giant Squid will now receive damage when hit regardless of boss attack patterns

Non-affected parts (apart from the eye & legs) will be shown more clearly by effects



Improved the Quick-Time Event of Shark species to appear more intuitive

The crescent counter-attack motion will now show the target with a shining effect

Improved the interface to not overlap with Dave when carving Electric Rays Improved the UV Flashlight to be controllable by Left stick (Gamepad) with additional guidance Enhanced the item scroll function in diving inventory (in-game pause menu)

Holding down the button while scrolling will now make the scroll speed faster

Fast scrolling can be also used by R stick (Gamepad) and mouse wheel

Weapon Balance Adjustments

Adjusted the balance of the following weapons:



2) Net Gun Balance Improvements

Adjusted the size of the net for both small & large net guns

∙ Small Net Gun: Decreased from the current size

∙ Large Net Gun: Increased from the current size

Net size and ammo capacity will all increase when enhanced

Maximum number of catchable fish will increase when leveled up by the underwater upgrade kit

∙ Lv 1: 7 Fish / Lv 2: 9 Fish / Lv 3: 11 Fish / Lv 4: 13 Fish / Lv 5: 15 Fish

3) Trap Item Improvements (4 Items)

Sensor Net Trap

∙ Item count increased to 3 Sensor Nets

∙ Net will no longer react to targets beyond the target range

∙ Adjusted the activation time of Sensor Net Trap & Trigger Net Trap

Sensor Bomb Trap

∙ Bomb will no longer react to targets beyond explosion range

∙ Adjusted the activation time, explosion range, and damage of the Sensor Bomb Trap & Trigger Bomb Trap

4) Tranquilizing effect Balance adjustments

Hush Dart & Enhanced Hush Dart

∙ Enhancement will now increase default ammo

∙ Tranquilizing effect of Hush Dart II adjusted to 5 seconds from use

∙ Improved the Hush Dart's effect to be taken quickly when used on the same target

∙ Tranquilizing effect adjusted to last for 9 seconds

Tranquilizer Rifle / Tranquilizing Mosin-Nagant / Tranquilizing Triple Axel

∙ Default damage and ammo will follow the according weapon category

∙ Adjusted the tranquilizing effect to be activated in set probability

∙ Tranquilizing Mosin-Nagant: decreased tranquilizing probability and effect duration

Sleeping Gas Bomb Launcher / Tranquilizing Mine Launcher adjustments

∙ Sleeping Gas Bomb Launcher: adjusted the tranquilizing range and duration, targets within range will be affected for 5 seconds in a set probability

∙ Tranquilizing Mine Launcher: adjusted tranquilizing probability and effect duration

5) Harpoon adjustments

Harpoon Gun

∙ Adjusted the damage according to the number shown in iDiver App

Harpoon Tip

∙ Flame Tip: default damage and additional flame damage

∙ Poison Tip: default damage and poison damage per level

∙ Shock Tip: default damage, shock effect probability, and frequency

∙ Lightning Tip: default damage, the maximum count of lightning effect to nearby fish

∙ Tranquilizing Tip/ Flame Tip/ Lightning Tip/ Poison Tip: usability

6) Underwater Cargo Box

Adjusted the underwater cargo box's maximum capacity increasing according to iDiver upgrades

Adjusted Dave's excess carrying weight not exceeding a certain amount even if the basic weight capacity increases by iDiver upgrades

7) Adjusted the selling price of certain weapons in Cobra's Shop

Others



Improved craft and Enhance UI and added weapon descriptions in Duff’s Weapon Shop

Game engine updates to solve various crash issues

Improved mouse action in UIs that previously had no mouse action

Added missing sound and fixed sound mismatch issues in certain situations

Jellyfish party mail tutorial text not being displayed (Only in Japanese)

A loading bar is added during the initial loading

Other optimization improvements and fixes

[NOTICES]

Missions

The following Issues will be resolved as below:

Issues after defeating Giant Squid boss: return to the first phase of the mission

'Grow Sea People Plants': restart from the first step of the mission

'Find the Children's Ball' not being counted as completed: will be completed

'Wedding Song Record' not being counted as completed: will be completed

[BUG FIXES]

Underwater Exploration

FIXED - Improved Gravity Launcher to better locate fish in its range, and fixed the issue where damage is applied before the explosion effect

FIXED – The Harpoon aim starting as fixed to the top/bottom when using a keyboard or mouse

FIXED – The Octopus Charm’s damage 30% increase option is not applied when Grenade Launcher equipped

FIXED – Certain fishes still damaging Dave even after falling asleep by getting shot by the Tranquilizing Harpoon Gun and an abnormal effect is shown during tranquilization

FIXED – Different amounts of Weapon fragments are acquired when disassembling some weapons and Harpoon Tips

FIXED – Dave’s motion intermittently not shown or controlled when disassembling weapons obtained from the Weapon Chest

FIXED – The harpoon bounced back when attacking the seahorse under certain circumstances

FIXED – Effect icon not being displayed only on weapons with flame effect

FIXED – Not being able to control Dave when rejecting the 'Return to boat' option at the water surface

FIXED – Particular map being repeatedly shown intermittently

FIXED – BGM of the deep sea intermittently playing even in non-deep-sea areas

FIXED – Particular fishes not appearing under certain circumstances (Including Narrow-Barred Spanish Mackerel)

FIXED – Not able to control Dave when defeating the shark after dashing QTE under certain circumstances

FIXED – Fish going through walls under certain circumstances

FIXED – Dead Fish not disappearing intermittently

FIXED – Fish not moving intermittently

FIXED – Blood-belly Comb Jellyfish exploding immediately regardless of the remaining explosion time when returned to the game after clicking pause before its explosion

FIXED – Not being able to obtain silver bowls in certain locations

FIXED – Applying element effects such as Tranquilizing to Starry Puffer (Except for Poison)

FIXED – Not applying poison resistance to the Box Jellyfish and Stingray

FIXED - Harpoon of a fixed level constantly appearing at a certain location in the Bluehole

FIXED - Item boxes that are opened in missions will not be respawned on retry

FIXED - Striped Catfish being caught in 3-star level regardless of catching methods

Boss Fight & Missions

FIXED – The game not proceeding after the Giant Squid boss fight intermittently

FIXED – Not being able to proceed in Wolf Eel boss fight properly intermittently

FIXED – Giant Squid boss not attacking when Dave goes behind the Squid boss

FIXED – ‘Pick up Beer ‘mission not proceeding properly in certain situations

FIXED – Not being able to carve or move after defeating the Clione Queen boss in certain situations

FIXED – Not being able to proceed in mission after defeating the Clione Queen boss

FIXED – Not being able to proceed with Employee-related content when Maki's mission is completed before Yoshie's

FIXED – Not being able to proceed with the Sushi party event in certain situations

FIXED – Not being able to retry the mission after death due to the disappearance of stake during the 'Check out the Rock Pile' quest of 'Destroy the Entryway'

FIXED – Not being able to proceed in ‘Grab the Anchor’ mission

FIXED – Intermittent slow down and freezing issues during octopus mission

FIXED – Freezing issues during the ‘Protect The Baby Whale’ mission under certain circumstances

FIXED – Dave’s hand animation becoming too big in the petting Dolphin mission

FIXED – Not being able to proceed in ‘Protect The Baby Whale’ mission if Dave is far away from the whale in certain situations

FIXED – Not being able to proceed after defeating the Goblin Shark of ‘Curious Child’ mission under certain circumstances

FIXED – Installed bombs remaining when retrying the Goblin Shark Boss fight if they are not activated previously

FIXED – Overlapping Octopus Charm’s effects when retrying the Goblin Shark boss fight

FIXED – Not being able to proceed in ‘Grow Sea People Plants’ mission under certain circumstances

FIXED – Continuous output of the overweight indicator even when weight is reduced before a boss fight

Sea People Village

FIXED – Not being able to close the Sea People Village mini-map after opening

FIXED – Not being able to control Dave when entering/exiting the Sea People's houses quickly

FIXED – Oxygen level decreasing/increasing by 1 when moving between buildings and areas in the Sea People village

FIXED – Being able to go outside the map in the second floor’s lower right corner at the Sea People village

Boat / Sushi Restaurant / Fish Farm / Farm

FIXED – Ability information of Lv.20 employees in the recruitment preview menu being displayed differently from the actual

FIXED – A reduction in employee applicant slots affected by transferred staff

FIXED – The hire date of employees is displayed as after October 29th

FIXED – Cutscene skip function not operating normally in certain situations

FIXED - Sheepshead meat being shown separately in the ingredients menu

FIXED - Not being able to play Leahs-Run minigame in the sushi restaurant

FIXED - Customers leaving angry even when the food is served at the right time

FIXED – Ingredients of certain fish that need carving are being sold at an unusually high price in fish farm

FIXED - Recipe ingredients not matching Marinca's rank information

FIXED - Smartphone UI being displayed on top of other UIs in farm & fish farm

FIXED - The information of a sold item being displayed continuously in Diver Box

Others

FIXED - Crash and launching issues followed by Unity error popup

FIXED - freezing issues when skipping the opening cutscene in certain situations

FIXED - Weather and screen setting information not being applied in-game saves

FIXED - Camera movement / Sound / Screen being displayed not as intended

FIXED - Other UI and In-game typos

◈ Notes

We will update you through this notice if there are changes to the details.

Please update DAVE THE DIVER on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.

The team is constantly checking the feedback and bug reports on the Steam community and Discord, so if you find any please let us know.

Thanks to all Divers who reported issues besides the below!

_돈주면따라감 / Sporeo / PL / 플라곰 / 음냐냔냐 / 하얀물 / DHl / 땅콩 / Usong / 갹갹이 / Y9 / gyeol / Lievent / Hyper / Sven Viking / 슈퍼쾅 / 슬라냥 / Carol / 고등어소바 / vfbank / 망고맛펭귄 / Joon / spaque57 / StrongBadia / Legionary Leader / sparkyLab / 다이부 / Jay22 / 서니 / NETFELIX / 박푸우 / 땅콩 / pinkhibiscusx / 벌레 / 3.141592 / 열기구인 / John_Watson / umaiyo / viviviviviid / 달꿈 / Minbal_o_k / "Kyone/Schism" / jkclmnop / Peachy / 열구름다이버 / binjji / YEONs / GgEgg / 따리 / golj03 / 설류희 / Baelz /shaihulud / IAN / 호희 / 어느새 / 배가고파 / jkclmnop / choiprin / hikari / keithwang1996 / Brotherhood / yikim / xXfiRe / 휘휘 / yikim / YJLEE / lomotil / dddd8462 / Aig / 76561198861773200" / pdclouduy / 신누 / Banseom / ppkuk0416 / 죠랼발광소녀 / 다나 / SilverStream / karavell / S.K.E.T.C.H / BUMB / 행인 / GURIGURI / CokeMan / tonyluey / BIN / tuwd / bigif97_KR / girimotti / soodallll / lullabyr / Spire / sb5523 / 셔니 / dorian / jtj8811 / chlwodh12 / yunkun1768 / ASAP / 차가운봄눈 / junwoon1 / 도비 / BOMBERdn / heniunai / "달송x2/1445/소서리스" / 종혁 / 내공냠냠 / 다키 / 레타포르테 / 낭만 / duddlfqor / Speakery / Sillie / mike4404 / AntaresA / juno23216 / Sharku / hoodcat / 百事可乐 / ひがたクラム / しりか / 天開司

Thank you.