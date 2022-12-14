New Legend & Weapon: Tezca Enters the Ring With his Battle Boots!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

¡El Jaguar Pone Las Reglaaaasss! Introducing Tezca, the Luchador, a master showman who revels in the Tournament. From wrestling in packed arenas all over the world by day, to vigilante hero by night. Tezca uses the supernatural powers from his connection to The Jaguar Mask to fight evil forces who would oppress his people, and his enemies in the ring. He is the 57th new Legend to permanently join the roster.

Tezca enters the Grand Tournament with his Clawhold Gauntlets and introduces a new Weapon: Battle Boots! A high mobility Weapon for stringing together multiple attacks, Battle Boots also utilize Active Inputs to control your Legend's position after striking your opponent.

The holly jolliest time of the year is upon us! Brawlhallidays 2022 begins next Wednesday, December 21st. Also, get ready to begin a new quest for Glory when Ranked Season 27 starts on January 11th.

And that’s just the beginning. Patch 7.02 also introduces an early preview of the new Challenges feature, end of match fanfare, new achievements, bug fixes, game improvements & more!

Tezca – “The Luchador”

Weapons: Gauntlets, Battle Boots

Stats: 7 Strength, 5 Dexterity, 5 Defense, 5 Speed

“In a night of waking dreams, Tezca learned of his true family history, of the ancient Jaguar Kingdom, of his destiny, and of The Jaguar Mask. He returned with a new identity and a new purpose…”

“He saved the world at least twice. Once, when he thwarted his beloved luchador sister Chel, who learned of their divine bloodline, but used her newfound powers to try to restore the Jaguar Kingdom, at terrible cost.”

Tezca enters with 3 new Skins:

Talk of the Town Tezca – “¿Te faltan pantalones?”

Ocēlōtl Tezca – “Champion of our Lord, the Night, the Wind, the Conjuror.”

Chel – “A dangerous & unpredictable rival.” Chel features custom lock-in animations, a unique roster portrait, and announcer VO!



Battle Boots are the newest Weapon to emerge from Ulgrim’s legendary forge. They’re entering the Grand Tournament worn by Tezca, which he’s dubbed his Patadas Voladoras!

Battle Boots are a high mobility Weapon for stringing together multiple attacks.

All directional light attacks have Active Input variations to control your Legend's position after striking your opponent.

Tezca is the first Legend to use Battle Boots in Valhalla but not the last! Just like every Weapon, more Legends equipped with Battle Boots will be released in the future.

This patch introduces a first look at our new Challenges system, which players of all levels can use to improve their understanding of Brawlhalla's mechanics and polish their skills.

This is just a small preview of what it might look like, with a sampling of challenges across a wide range of skill levels.

Our goal with showing the very early state of this feature is to hear from you about what you'd like to see in the completed version when it arrives sometime next year. What kinds of challenges are most important to include? What would help practice be more rewarding and fun? We look forward to your feedback.

The Challenges preview can be found in the Offline Play menu underneath the Tutorials button.

Please send us your feedback by going to brawlhalla.com/support, emailing us at [support@brawlhalla.com](mailto:support@brawlhalla.com), or on our socials like Twitter, Instagram and Discord.

With the release of Battle Boots we’ve added new Daily Missions on all platforms. Including:

Hammer or Lance KOs

Blasters or Katars KOs

Scythe or Boots KOs

Boots Legend wins

We’ve also added 8 new achievements that can be unlocked on PlayStation, Steam, & Xbox.

"Check Out My Fresh Kicks" - Reach level 10 with a Battle Boots Legend.

"Dribbling off Your Face" - Hit opponents with the same Spike Ball 4 times in a matchmaking game.

"High Stakes Hot Potato" - Catch 15 Bouncy Bombs in a row in Catch Bombs Training without frame-stepping.

"Hit for the Cycle" - Hit opponents with all 6 of a Legend's Signature Attacks in 10 different matchmaking games.

"You're Telling Me the Sky Forged This?" - Buy a Skyforged item from Mallhalla.

"I'd Rather Be SHINAYYY" - Buy a Goldforged item from Mallhalla.

"Established Main" - Reach level 40 with a Legend.

"Halfway There! Right!?" - Reach account level 50.

In anticipation of Ranked Season 27, Skyforged & Goldforged Battle Boots are now available to purchase with Glory under the “Ranked” tab in Mallhalla.

Introducing a new feature to improve player experience at the end of a match. Focusing on 3 elements:

Dramatic and deliberate camera movement.

Announcer voiceover to declare the conclusion of the map.

Stylized and animated text graphic to match the VO.

All of this can dynamically change based on criteria met during the Match. This means there are special lines and camera movements for steamrolls, comebacks, close matches, draws, and last-stock accidental self-KOs!

Players can now mark their favorite Legends and display them at the front of Legend Select! Add a Legend to your Favorites from the Legend Select screen by:

PC/Mac: Press “1”

Console: Press the right stick

Mobile: Tap the “star” button

The Tournament Map pool has been updated for 2023.

In 1v1s, Spirit Temple has been replaced by Western Air Temple.



In 2v2s, Small Brawlhaven and Spirit Temple have been replaced by Small Fabled City and Western Air Temple.

Pick the ultimate 2v2 team and play as both Legends at the same time! Build up enough damage on your opponent's two Legends to bounce them around into oblivion. Hold Down or Dodge to help position your dudes. Score the most KOs to win!

Buddy Game Mode

1v1 Teams

Control 2 Legends at the same time!

Score the most KOs to win!

User Experience

Bots with custom lock-ins now display the proper animations.

Localization

Toph and Zuko display the correct localized descriptions in Mallhalla.

Updated localization on offline/custom game mode descriptions & preferences tooltips.

Art & Animation

Tweaked Volkov's Side Scythe on-hit Signature effects to cover common drop areas.

Fixed a bug where Aang’s visual effects would briefly appear on some of Wu Shang’s Signatures.

Fixed Demon Ogre, Arctic Trapper & Commander Xull Skin icons to show updated art. (Credit Robo974)

Step away from any nearby chandeliers, because the Phantom Bundle has risen from underneath the theatre. We’ve kept Box 5 empty to make room for this brand new offer including:

Phantom of the Armor Magyar Skin (+ 2 Weapon Skins)

Magyar Legend Unlock

Darkheart Claymore Greatsword Weapon Skin

The Spectral Guardian Avatar

Magdoodle Avatar

This promotion is free to all Amazon Prime members. Claim your loot at brawlhalla.com/prime.

The free-to-play Legend rotation for this week features Queen Nai, Dusk, Cross, Sir Roland, Magyar, Ragnir, Sidra, Diana, & Munin.