Patch #5 is out!

Build 10147566 · Last edited 15 December 2022 – 19:39:20 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

another update today with some small fixes.

Add : images in strategic view foe the "Illusions" in Newrisen's trials

Fix : Get up animation on Plague after using the Spirit Blast ability

Fix : visual glitches on the aiming target

Fix : Collisions in Sorrow Keep and Kabellun

Fix : Deterministic bug in Valley of Decay

Add : "Enter Lord Irmil's mind" animation on Teagan in Clawdenvale

Fix : Deterministic bug in Co-op when player press Escape multiple times very fast to pause the game

Fix : Sir Ecknart animations in Sorrow Keep

Add : Sounds on Death Breathers when hit by a Spirit Strike

Fix : Some tips in the Grimoire and balancing based on feedback we received.

Thanks again to you all for your great support and for reporting bugs in the Steam Forum!

Cheers!