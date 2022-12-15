Patch #5 is out!

Hello everyone,
another update today with some small fixes.
- Add : images in strategic view foe the "Illusions" in Newrisen's trials
- Fix : Get up animation on Plague after using the Spirit Blast ability
- Fix : visual glitches on the aiming target
- Fix : Collisions in Sorrow Keep and Kabellun
- Fix : Deterministic bug in Valley of Decay
- Add : "Enter Lord Irmil's mind" animation on Teagan in Clawdenvale
- Fix : Deterministic bug in Co-op when player press Escape multiple times very fast to pause the game
- Fix : Sir Ecknart animations in Sorrow Keep
- Add : Sounds on Death Breathers when hit by a Spirit Strike
- Fix : Some tips in the Grimoire and balancing based on feedback we received.
Thanks again to you all for your great support and for reporting bugs in the Steam Forum!
Cheers!
Changed files in this update