0.5.2 Live!

This is a fairly small update to do some housekeeping and get Tournament titles distributed.

Unfortunately real life has been interfering with patch progress and the undead rework is behind schedule. I'll also be taking a break over the holidays to travel and see family. This means that I'll likely be giving the next set of updates in the new year!

Archdemons

Guardian Zo -

The Unit in slot 4 gains Barrier. When a Units Barrier breaks, they gain +1/+1 permanently

-> The Unit in slot 4 gains Barrier. When a Units Barrier breaks, they gain +1 Attack permanently

Artifacts

Swarm Tactics

When a Rattican attacks, it gains the attack of all other friendly Ratticans for that attack only

-> When a Small Unit attacks, it gains the attack of all other friendly Small Units for that attack only

If you missed the tournament, I highly recommend checking out the incredible gameplay from everyone involved. You can watch the vod here: