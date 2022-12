Share · View all patches · Build 10147547 · Last edited 14 December 2022 – 17:09:33 UTC by Wendy

Gameplay

-Added OFFLINE MODE

-Added generator indicator when finished repair o failed quick-time event

-Fixed Annoying and stunning sound at the end of the game

Non-Gameplay

-Updated matchmaking system (Timer no longer resets when people join or leave the room)

-Matchmaking need at least 3 people to start the game in multiplayer mode (Cooperative still need 2 to start)