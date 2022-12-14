Prince of Suburbia - Part 2 (paid DLC) releases Dec 16!

We are excited to announce that Prince of Suburbia - Part 2 (paid DLC) will release on December 16 at 08:00 AM MST (UTC/GMT -7), just in time for the Steam Winter Sale which starts on December 22.
This release is coming a bit later than we originally anticipated, but that extra time allowed us to add translations for all the languages currently supported in Part 1 (Chinese, Spanish, Italian and Polish)! We are very excited to be able to offer translations with the initial release, as we originally did not think it would be possible.
Prince of Suburbia - Part 2 is the final chapter of the Prince of Suburbia story, picking up where we left off at the end of Part 1. It currently includes 3 updates worth of content that have not been available to our Steam players until now!
Please be aware that the Part 2 paid DLC is still in development (currently V0.8). We have 3+ content updates planned to complete Part 2. New content will be added via FREE UDPATES for all players who have purchased the Part 2 paid DLC.
We can't wait for you to play the Part 2 paid DLC! We've truly saved the best for last!
Join our Discord server to receive more announcements for Prince of Suburbia, including new content and updates to the existing game!
