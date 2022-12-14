Version 1.4 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10147454 · Last edited 14 December 2022 – 16:46:19 UTC by Wendy

Version 1.4

Changelog:

Game freezes when viewing title cards (monologue with the moon, etc.) or when viewing the film reel are now fixed. If you had issues with this previously, make sure in the menu the video files are turned OFF. You're not missing any content as I made picture-based alternatives that shouldn't cause problems.

"Cannot read property 'removeCurrentAction' of null" error is hopefully history too

Game freezing in the menu fix

Some memory leak issues fixes

Crucifixion scene happening automatically in certain areas should be fixed now

Minor bug fixes

Honeymoon period is over - No more exploiting door fights with HP/MP regeneration or with leechmonger ring

Weapons cause state effects to enemies more often

Rancid boss fight got a big nerf, less tanky

Let me know if any of the issues remain. I'm not 100% on all the fixes.

Thanks for all the feedback and bug reports!