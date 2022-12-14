 Skip to content

Fear & Hunger 2: Termina update for 14 December 2022

Version 1.4 Update

Version 1.4

Changelog:

  • Game freezes when viewing title cards (monologue with the moon, etc.) or when viewing the film reel are now fixed. If you had issues with this previously, make sure in the menu the video files are turned OFF. You're not missing any content as I made picture-based alternatives that shouldn't cause problems.
  • "Cannot read property 'removeCurrentAction' of null" error is hopefully history too
  • Game freezing in the menu fix
  • Some memory leak issues fixes
  • Crucifixion scene happening automatically in certain areas should be fixed now
  • Minor bug fixes
  • Honeymoon period is over - No more exploiting door fights with HP/MP regeneration or with leechmonger ring
  • Weapons cause state effects to enemies more often
  • Rancid boss fight got a big nerf, less tanky

Let me know if any of the issues remain. I'm not 100% on all the fixes.

Thanks for all the feedback and bug reports!

