Update 1.2.0f5: New visual FXs, improved animations and many other changes

Hi everyone,

Recently we have been working to improve the visual and the performance of the game, and followed many suggestions given by Discord users to make small but essential improvements in the game.

New features:

•Added bullet hole effect in small firearms.

•New bullet impact effects.

•New fire muzzle effects.

•Many progresses on Normandy campaign.

•New apple tree and oak tree models.

•New Hedgerow model.

Fixes:

•Improvements on explosion damages.

•Improved animations in mortars.

•Improved Infantry AI behaviour against tanks.

•Improvements on airborne cargo planes.

•Improved sound effects.

•Improved parachutes.

•Fixes in flamethrowers.

•Changes in some dog tags.

We are still working into airborne system to make proper animations inside cargo planes.

We are also going ahead with the Animation reworks and the Normandy campaign and very soon we will release pictures and videos regarding the status of such works on the Discord server.

Probably soon we will start implementing small previews of modding system, adding the possibility to include custom 3d models for props and buildings in custom maps.

Regarding Nintendo Switch the 20/12/2022 a new update will come to the console to bring the version from 1.1.6 to 1.2.0, adding all the changes including the new Roi-Namur campaign, the new vehicles and much much more. Also the 2nd of January 2023 the Stalingrad DLC will be available on the Nintendo e-Shop.

In case you didn't know we have defined a precise roadmap for the next month of development and you can read it here.

We keep improving all features of the base game and as always we will be going on listening to suggestions from people inside the Steam Discussions and the Discord server.

The updates for the base game we are constantly releasing are very expansive, so if you are interested on giving us a hand to make a better work, this is our Patreon channel. All the money raised from this will be spent to make a better game.



Thank you all,

Marco