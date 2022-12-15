 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eville update for 15 December 2022

Hotfix 1.3.1 - Winter Fest

Share · View all patches · Build 10147242 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

❄️ Villagers, we have news! Hotfix 1.3.1 is now live on all platforms. This hotfix address bugs & changes with the new 1.3.0 Winter Fest update.

We hope you enjoy & we appreciate your patience ❤️

For full patch details in below ⤵️

Changes:

  • Strangers can no longer see other identities at night
  • Ritualist - As a Ritualist you now see a Dark Idol symbol above players if they have one
  • Abilities now show day or night use by a yellow or blue border in the UI

Fixes:

  • Slanderer's "Face morph" ability was bugged at night, showing the real identity to villagers
  • Max level season progression sound effect fixed
  • Trapper's "One With Nature" ability allowed the trapper to get multiple Winter items on pickup
  • Ribcage Pickup was a candle icon for "Missing Body" Ghost Quest
  • Ice wall sound effect fixed
  • Ice blocks spawns at the start of map removed
  • Tutorial Quests now cannot be abandoned + fixed some items that weren't spawning properly
  • Reset control buttons could stack warnings
  • HUD messages & errors were too low
  • Role Claim UI was positioned behind the crosshair
  • Minecart causing fall damage on Day/Night change & guilty vote teleport fixed
  • There is now a separate launch option for Windows 7 users

Changed files in this update

Eville Content Depot 1220171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link