Hotfix 1.3.1 - Winter Fest

❄️ Villagers, we have news! Hotfix 1.3.1 is now live on all platforms. This hotfix address bugs & changes with the new 1.3.0 Winter Fest update.
We hope you enjoy & we appreciate your patience ❤️
For full patch details in below ⤵️
Changes:
- Strangers can no longer see other identities at night
- Ritualist - As a Ritualist you now see a Dark Idol symbol above players if they have one
- Abilities now show day or night use by a yellow or blue border in the UI
Fixes:
- Slanderer's "Face morph" ability was bugged at night, showing the real identity to villagers
- Max level season progression sound effect fixed
- Trapper's "One With Nature" ability allowed the trapper to get multiple Winter items on pickup
- Ribcage Pickup was a candle icon for "Missing Body" Ghost Quest
- Ice wall sound effect fixed
- Ice blocks spawns at the start of map removed
- Tutorial Quests now cannot be abandoned + fixed some items that weren't spawning properly
- Reset control buttons could stack warnings
- HUD messages & errors were too low
- Role Claim UI was positioned behind the crosshair
- Minecart causing fall damage on Day/Night change & guilty vote teleport fixed
- There is now a separate launch option for Windows 7 users
