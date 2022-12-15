Hotfix 1.3.1 - Winter Fest

Share · View all patches · Build 10147242 · Last edited 15 December 2022 – 21:09:09 UTC by Wendy

❄️ Villagers, we have news! Hotfix 1.3.1 is now live on all platforms. This hotfix address bugs & changes with the new 1.3.0 Winter Fest update.

We hope you enjoy & we appreciate your patience ❤️

For full patch details in below ⤵️

Changes:

Strangers can no longer see other identities at night

Ritualist - As a Ritualist you now see a Dark Idol symbol above players if they have one

Abilities now show day or night use by a yellow or blue border in the UI

Fixes: