S.P.A.T. 0.53

Hello, Operators! New updates for you!

At the moment, a new weapon system is being introduced into the game - with sights, collimators, magnifiers, attachments and much more.

In general, I want to change the game quite a lot, the systems will be introduced gradually and tested on the new "swamp" map. The map will be smaller, with more dynamic gameplay.

I hope for your feedback and that together we can make the game better.

There may be a lot of bugs here and there, but I tried to make it faster (I had to redo the entire main character and rework almost the entire game dependencies). Everything will improve in the process. I wanted you to try the new version of the game as soon as possible.

It is advisable to delete the game saves \Users\usrname\AppData\Local\SPAT in order to start progression from zero and get more fun.

I will be glad to hear all your feedback and wishes in our discord.

CHANGELOG

Weapon

New weapons, with the ability to add attachments.

Reload while aiming.

Increased weapon RPM for greater dynamics.

Added the ability to switch the shooting mode (Z button).

One extra magazine (+30 total ammo).

M4A1 damage increases 7 -> 7.2

Player

Character leveling system, the higher the level, the more equipment is available to you.

True first-person.

Player's health recovery is not instant after using the first-aid kit.

The flashlight does not shine from the weapon, but from the player's head.

Drop time decreased 660 -> 600 seconds.

Monsters

Monsters now hear from a greater distance, so being quiet and using a silencer will become really important.

Werewolf menion runs a little slower.

Witch headshot added.

The monster is more likely to aggro on bots.

Reduced the health of alpha monsters in the game mode with two bots.

Bots

Bot damage increased from 5.7 -> 6.5

Map

Added an acid effect when hitting mushrooms. Mushrooms can be shot at, then they will emit gas.

UI

New character creation menu.

New widget if you unlock new item or attachment.

Fixed in-game menu. Esc button works now.

Audio

Removed stupid player death sound.

BUG FIXES