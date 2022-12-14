The Billionaire: Industrialist, CEO, Celebrity and… Governor?

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

[Surge Magazine, Issue 542, Page 35]

The Billionaire, a ubiquitous titan of industry, has truly earned the name we all know him by: The Billionaire. Not just a billionaire, The Billionaire.

From his success with pharmaceutical corporation PfiGlax, to rescuing the DrillZero corporation from ruin, there is no shortage of businesses or organisations that have benefited from his midas touch.

Many wondered where he might go next, and to great surprise, in a characteristically flashy press conference, he recently announced his plans to govern. "I looked at what was going on in regions like Pistachio Forest and Golden Sands, and I knew in my heart of my hearts… I could do better."

After lengthy discussions with Coalition military leaders, it was agreed that The Billionaire will join the controversial but promising Interim Governor Programme in the country, which has seen military leaders, bankers, warlords and even criminals all rise to prominent roles.

Governing With The Billionaire

Pictured: The Billionaire visiting Devil's Peak



We sat down to discuss his plans, in particular, how will The Billionaire, a man of exceptional business acumen, transfer his skills to governing? He has a simple answer.

"Money!" He laughs.

I ask him if he's serious.

"Absolutely! What problem can't be solved with money?"

He goes on to describe his elaborate Insurgency Disarmament Programme, where Coalition Facilitators will directly offer cash settlements to combatants to cease fighting, thereby hoping to disband the entire insurgent movement through payouts.

It's a bold plan, but many have criticised the programme, warning that his proposal is simply just bribes in all but name, I put this question to the Billionaire.



Pictured: Coalition Facilitators in the field.

"Absolutely not! This is an economic payout system designed to put money into communities through direct payments to those most affected by displacement and disappointment during the war, and they will, with immediate effect, change their lifestyle with the benefit of a personal financial stimulus package."

At this point, The Billionaire's publicist whispers in his ear and we are quickly moved onto a new topic.

What else will The Billionaire bring to the table?

"We all know this governing business can be unpredictable, and if there are any challenging decisions, I will endeavour to bring my personal resources in to resolve them favourably for everyone involved."

The Billionaire is no stranger to difficult situations and has in the past dealt with them in the exact same way; through liberal use of his personal resources and connections. On occasion, this has led to controversy, with people often citing his inability to approach situations with subtlety.

Experts have raised concerns that the Billionaire’s influx of payoffs may change the whole economic landscape, significantly increasing corruption with his actions.

We asked a local Economist



"If you're brib-, providing people with Disarmament Payments or throwing money at any situation until it goes away, this will more than likely just encourage people from economically deprived regions to take shortcuts. We saw it in Opium Trail when compensation payouts resulted in a poppy growing frenzy, what could happen if you enact this plan at a larger scale?"

There's no question in this Economist's mind that The Billionaire will have to keep a keen eye on corruption in whichever region he is appointed to.

Can the Billionaire successfully transfer his business expertise into a peaceful and efficient governing body? Only time will tell....

If you'd like to keep up to date on the Billionaire's foray into post-war stabilisation and other developments, be sure to wishlist the Dollars & Disasters expansion pack coming soon for Rebel Inc: Escalation.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1747950/Rebel_Inc_Escalation__Dollars__Disasters/