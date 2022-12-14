Hotfix, December 14th, 2022

Hello Riftbreakers!

We have just released a small patch addressing some of the issues that you have reported with the latest update. Thank you for pointing out the issues and providing us with valuable feedback. The changelog today is not that long, so let’s get right to it.

The Riftbreaker Hotfix Changelog, December 14th, 2022. EXE: 646 DATA: 271

Gamepad icons should now change properly according to the hardware you have plugged into your PC.

Fixed the look of some debris particles that appeared black on one side.

Fixed a crash that occurred if the MinimapSystem failed to initialize on time

Fixed a crash that could prevent players from loading into other maps they visited before in Campaign Mode.

Fixed a crash in PipesSystem.

EXOR Studios