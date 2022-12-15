 Skip to content

Ragnarock update for 15 December 2022

Nuclear Blast Update (V1.7)

  • Added Nuclear Blast DLC : Enjoy this new epic journey on songs by amazing bands of the Nuclear Blast Records label, such as Beast in Black, Eluveitie, Battle Beast, and more. Discover 9 new tracks with different music styles, collect a special new longship, and unlock the unique Nuclear Blast Hammer by playing all songs from the pack!

  • More equalized sound volume on secondary in-game sounds (drums, vikings, medals...). Remember those can always be turned down in the audio settings.

