Weekly Bug patch + ETA

Nothing spectacular here, but annoying bugs killed.

I want to thank a lot the players who took the time to do a proper bug reporting.

A bug reported with enough details on the Discord has a life expectancy of 20 minutes vs. forever for bugs poorly described or not reported;

So which ones of these nasty little beasts have passed away?

The Supervise district action will no more make all policies progress: but only the ones you are currently implementing.

Soviet weapons aid is now properly taken into account. (previously, rifles were not provided)

When attacking a spot with 2 units, including a friendly one, there was a bug creating a ghost unit and an overstacking: this should happen no more.

Other news

-Dec 14th at 3pm CST (today), a live Twitch stream will take place on this chanel: wafioy_gaming

Another new recent twitch is still on display here : NomadicJam

Chinese Translation ETA : 50% of current content done.

I am adding new texts every day, so until final release, there will be a game version where chinese and english version will cohabit. And i will add further translations as they are ready.

Next scenario ETA: 80%

I have some more dialogues to add, the victory conditions to set for each factions and some new AI to write.