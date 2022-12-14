1.1.1 Patch notes: Movement update

Share · View all patches · Build 10146839 · Last edited 14 December 2022 – 16:09:37 UTC by Wendy

Hi!

This became a medium sized patch, hope you have a good holiday and see you next year!

You can now read about the mouth's abilities during gameplay

Highlight what card is selected in the lane row when lane row is not selected

Reset boss selection after each turn

Fix some particles spawning too often

New Card

Overworked Programmer!

New effect: Boost all your current gold cards by 1

Balance changes

Double Agent Witch

Also gains 1 attack

_Stay awesome!

/ Sebastian_