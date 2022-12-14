1.1.1 Patch notes: Movement update

Hi!
This became a medium sized patch, hope you have a good holiday and see you next year!
- You can now read about the mouth's abilities during gameplay
- Highlight what card is selected in the lane row when lane row is not selected
- Reset boss selection after each turn
- Fix some particles spawning too often
New Card
Overworked Programmer!
New effect: Boost all your current gold cards by 1
Balance changes
Double Agent Witch
- Also gains 1 attack
_Stay awesome!
/ Sebastian_
Changed files in this update