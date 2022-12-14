 Skip to content

Cards with Personalities update for 14 December 2022

1.1.1 Patch notes: Movement update

1.1.1 Patch notes: Movement update

Build 10146839

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi!

This became a medium sized patch, hope you have a good holiday and see you next year!

  • You can now read about the mouth's abilities during gameplay
  • Highlight what card is selected in the lane row when lane row is not selected
  • Reset boss selection after each turn
  • Fix some particles spawning too often
New Card

Overworked Programmer!

New effect: Boost all your current gold cards by 1

Balance changes

Double Agent Witch

  • Also gains 1 attack

_Stay awesome!

/ Sebastian_

