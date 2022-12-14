 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Villain's Legacy update for 14 December 2022

Patch Notes Version 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10146817 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Achievements bug fixed

We are distributing an update to improve the stability of gameplay and to adjust balance.
We apologize for the inconvenience, but please apply the latest update before you enjoy the game.

The bug that did not allow any achievement to be unlocked has been fixed. If you have a save with a scene already played just start any activity on the map and then return to the base of The Mind to unlock all the anomalously blocked achievements.

We will continue to provide improvement update in the future so you can enjoy Villain's Legacy more comfortably.

Please stay tuned for more news by following our Steam page.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2211091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link