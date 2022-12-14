Patch Notes Version 1.1

Achievements bug fixed

We are distributing an update to improve the stability of gameplay and to adjust balance.

We apologize for the inconvenience, but please apply the latest update before you enjoy the game.

The bug that did not allow any achievement to be unlocked has been fixed. If you have a save with a scene already played just start any activity on the map and then return to the base of The Mind to unlock all the anomalously blocked achievements.

We will continue to provide improvement update in the future so you can enjoy Villain's Legacy more comfortably.

