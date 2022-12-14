 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Paragon: The Overprime update for 14 December 2022

12/14 Client Update Notice

Share · View all patches · Build 10146725 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Warriors!
This is Paragon: The Overprime.

Please note that the new client distribution will proceed.

[Major Updates]

  1. Improved the inability of logging-in circumstances
  2. Revised some items’ effectiveness errors

Please be aware of that there will be no problem if you are already in game.
After the game is over, Please proceed with the update through the launcher (Both Steam and Epic) that you have accessed.

We apologize once again for the inconvenience this may have caused.
We will do our best to provide you with a more stable experience.

Thank you.

Changed depots in netmarbleqa branch

View more data in app history for build 10146725
Depot 1531431
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link