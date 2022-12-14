12/14 Client Update Notice

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Warriors!

This is Paragon: The Overprime.

Please note that the new client distribution will proceed.

[Major Updates]

Improved the inability of logging-in circumstances Revised some items’ effectiveness errors

Please be aware of that there will be no problem if you are already in game.

After the game is over, Please proceed with the update through the launcher (Both Steam and Epic) that you have accessed.

We apologize once again for the inconvenience this may have caused.

We will do our best to provide you with a more stable experience.

Thank you.